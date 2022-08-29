Britney Spears lashes out at conservatorship in audio message

Britney Spears took to Youtube this week to take aim at her controversial conservatorship in a lengthy audio message.

The 22-minute clip was posted to Youtube before later being taken down.

In the clip, the singer shared candid details of her experience over the last twenty years.

Britney Spears “none of it made sense to me”

The life of Britney Spears has been under the microscope since she launched her career as a teenager.

But in more recent years the focus has turned from her career to her personal life.

For many years Britney was placed under the conservatorship of her father which drew much public scrutiny.

Earlier this year in a much-publicised court case Britney Spears was finally released from the conservatorship.

Up until this point the star has been relatively quiet about this troubled time in her life.

However this week Britney Spears posted what appeared to be a voice memo on her Youtube channel.

The message contained no video and simply 22 minutes of the singer talking.

“So I woke up this morning and I realized that there’s a lot going on in my head that I haven’t really shared with anyone really,” she began.

She went on to discuss what she recalled about the time when her life began to unravel in the spotlight.

“You have to imagine none of it made sense to me.”

“I literally spoke in a British accent to a doctor to prescribe my medication and three days later there was a swat team in my home [with] three helicopters.”

She went on to recall the night she was admitted to the hospital.

“There were over 200 paparazzi outside my house videotaping me through a window of an ambulance holding me down on a gurney.”

Britney Spears went on to reveal that she believed her father and his team planned to put her under conservatorship.

“I know now it was all premeditated and a woman introduced the idea to my dad and my mom, [and] actually helped him follow through and made it all happen.”

“It was all basically set up.”

“There [were] no drugs in my system, no alcohol, nothing; it was pure abuse, and I haven’t even really shared even half of it.”

She went on to detail the control her father held over her life.

“He loved to control everything I did. I remember the first day, he said, ‘I’m Britney Spears, and I’m calling the shots,’ and I’m like alrighty then.”

“I was never ever able to leave or go anywhere.”

Britney continued to explain her personal experience as the conservatorship continued.

“I was told I was fat every day, I had to go to the gym. … I remember feeling so demoralized and just, they made me feel like nothing. And I went along with it because I was scared and fearful, I didn’t even really do anything.”

“I had to just play this role that everything was OK all the time and I had to go along with it because I knew they could hurt me.”

“It was demoralizing.”

“You also have to understand, it was like 15 years of touring and doing shows” she explained.

“And I’m 30 years old, living under my dad’s rules. And while all of this is going on, my mom’s witnessing this, my brother, my friends — they all go along with it.”

She went on to take aim at her family, including her mother for their involvement or lack thereof during the time.

“They literally killed me, They threw me away. That’s what I felt like: ‘My family threw me away.’”

“I’m honestly more angry at my mom because I heard when reporters would call her at the time and ask questions of what was going on she would … hide in the house and she wouldn’t speak up”

“It was always like, ‘I don’t know what to say. I just don’t want to say the wrong thing, we’re praying for her.’ I feel like she could have gotten me a lawyer in literally two seconds.”

Britney closed the message by letting her fans know the message was intended to help her feal from her experiences.

“I’m sharing this because I want people to know I’m only human.”

“I do feel victimized after these experiences, and how can I mend this if I don’t talk about it?”

Britney also posted the link to the audio clip on her Twitter account.

However, both the Youtube video and Twitter post were later taken now.

Representatives for the singer and her family have not made comments on the contents of the video as yet.

