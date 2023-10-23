Britney Spears bus to tour Sydney in chaotic book promo

A Britney Spears impersonator will be on board a Britney bus handing out free books in Sydney this week in chaotic promo for the pop star’s tell-all memoir.

Britney Spears’ autobiography The Woman in Me is out on Wednesday.

At the weekend, an incorrect news report caused chaos on social media by alleging that the publicity-shy singer herself was making a trip to Sydney on the day of the big release.

But it’s now been clarified that a Britney impersonator will be aboard the bus. “Britney” will hand out free copies to the first few dozen fans who rock up.

We don’t know which Sydney drag queen scored this gig. But the Britney bus is “scheduled to stop near the iconic Sydney Opera House around lunchtime on launch day.”

“The first 50 fans to find and arrive at the bus will be personally handed a copy of the memoir with a ‘Britney’ on hand to celebrate,” a press release promises.

On the launch day there will be “plenty of photo opportunities as ‘she’ shares the news” of her tell-all memoir.

Earlier this year, Britney Spears said she had to undergo “a lot of therapy” in order to complete the book, in which she opens up about her infamous 13-year conservatorship.

She also discusses her strained relationships with her family members and her fame. Some of the pre-release excerpts have revealed some of the heartbreaking stories Britney tells.

“‘The Woman in Me’ is a brave and astonishingly moving story about freedom, fame, motherhood, survival, faith, and hope,” publisher Simon & Schuster explains.

“In June 2021, the whole world was listening as Britney Spears spoke in open court.

“The impact of sharing her voice — her truth — was undeniable. It changed the course of her life and the lives of others.

“‘The Woman in Me’ reveals for the first time her incredible journey. [The book reveals] the strength at the core of one of the greatest performers in pop music history.

“With remarkable candour and humour, Spears’s groundbreaking memoir illuminates the enduring power of music and love — and the importance of a woman telling her own story, on her own terms.”

Britney Spears’ The Woman in Me is out on Wednesday. Britney has hired Oscar-nominated actress Michelle Williams to read the audiobook version.

