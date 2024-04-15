British gay man arrested in Qatar is running out of HIV meds

British-Mexican man Manuel Guerrero, who was arrested and held in Qatar after a Grindr sting, is running out of his vital HIV medication, his family say.

Manuel (above), who works for Qatar airways, was arrested on February 4 after police used a fake profile to invite him to a meeting, his brother Enrique said.

Qatar police accused Manuel of illegal drug possession, but his brother Enrique denied this. He said Manuel was denied a lawyer and forced to sign documents without an interpreter.

Enrique Guerrero has also disclosed Manuel’s HIV status to raise the alarm about the 44-year-old’s dire situation in Qatar.

He said while in prison, officials denied him access to his medication. After discovering his status, they moved Manuel to solitary and allegedly interrogated him and ordered him to out other gay people he’d met with.

Authorities released Manuel Guerrero from prison on March 18 but confiscated his passport. The 44-year-old is now unable to leave the country.

Manuel kept a small supply of his HIV medication in his Qatar unit. But he’s running low ahead of his next court date later this month.

Enrique warned Manuel has a months-long legal fight ahead and can’t obtain the HIV drugs he needs inside Qatar. He said Manuel is unable to work and is traumatised by his ordeal.

Enrique told The Times, “Our objective right now is to free Manuel, but it’s terrible that Qatar treats HIV, a medical condition, like a criminal network.”

‘Qatar has returned to business as usual’

Qatar criminalises same-sex sexual activity. Police have denied Manuel Guerrero’s arrest was because of his sexuality.

A Qatari official told The Times, “The arrest and subsequent investigation are related solely to the possession and distribution of illegal substances.”

However, Human Rights Watch (HRW) has previously confirmed Qatari police entrap and arrest queer people via apps.

Senior researcher Rasha Younes said, “Security forces are not making arrests based on legal provision but arbitrary arrests.

“In that frame, people could be arrested on suspicion of sexual orientation without charges or a police report.

“After the World Cup, Qatar has returned to business as usual, to abuse, but with even more secrecy. There is now an element of denial to avert the global eye from what is happening.”

A UK Foreign Office spokesperson said, “We are providing consular assistance to a British man who is detained in Qatar and are supporting his family.”

A Grindr spokesperson said, “To support our members in Qatar, we have proactively posted a safety warning to alert them of the potential threats in the area.”

