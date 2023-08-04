BrisFest: Must-see highlights for Brisbane Festival 2023

From thumping club nights to intimate shimmering spectacles, groundbreaking theatre to show-stopping cabaret, BrisFest has unleashed a glittering line-up of LGBTQIA+ events that embody the vibrancy of the queer community.

Join BrisFest in celebration of queer imagination that’s not afraid to push the boundaries, ignite conversation, and also explore the complex tapestry of our lived experiences.

The Making of Pinocchio

Step inside a fictional film studio where autobiography and fairy tale collide as the international smash-hit The Making of Pinocchio poignantly reimagines Pinocchio’s quest to become a ‘real boy’.

Artists and also lovers, Rosana Cade and Ivor MacAskill, created the festival hit alongside and in response to Ivor’s gender transition, intertwining a tender and intricate exploration of identity with a multi-layered universe oscillating between the real and the fantastical.

Unconditional

Re-define the nature of unconditional love in the intimate, poetic, and sardonically witty, Unconditional, a new play by local playwrights Sean Dowling and Cameron Hurry.

A show that also weaves a compelling story about the evolution of a queer relationship alongside gender transition.

The Alexander Ball

Returning to The Tivoli for the third year in a row for the most highly anticipated night of extravaganza, The Alexander Ball.

An evening which carries on the legacy of New York’s queer Black and Latino ballroom culture by bringing eight striking categories celebrating authenticity and also inviting you to revel in the magic of self-discovery.

Bowerytopia: TABOO

Break out your facekini and embrace the provocative to celebrate Leigh Bowery’s boundary-pushing creativity, where gender, style, and identity are boundless.

Dress in your best TABOO club attire or support the bold in the Annual Bowery Costume Competition.

With top performance artists and DJs from Meanjin and across the country, prepare to let your glamour shine, dance like a maniac, and also crown the next Queen of Bowery at Bowerytopia: TABOO.

Indulge in a daring exploration of love, identity, and authenticity through the LGBTQIA+ lens at BrisFest this September.

For more, you can also explore the full program.

