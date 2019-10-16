Who will be BrisBears’ next Mr Bear Queensland?

The BrisBears will crown a new Mr Bear Queensland for 2019 at their annual bear festival this weekend.

BrisBears’ Northern Exposure is the state’s annual bear festival, attracting visitors from all over the country. It runs from October 16 to 20 this year and features ten events across Brisbane.

And this Friday night, Queensland’s Mr Bear 2019 will be crowned at the competition at the Sportsman Hotel.

This year’s Mr Bear hopefuls will compete over three rounds for the coveted title and a prize package worth over $2000.

The BrisBears say the winner will become the group’s “figurehead, a charity champion and our representative at Southern Hibearnation for 2020.”

Mr Bear Qld 2018 Alan Linneweber (pictured) said winning the title at last year’s Northern Exposure festival was an “incredible” experience.

“I’ve had an amazing year, winning at Northern Exposure last year was an amazing experience in itself,” he told 4ZZZ’s Queer Radio program.

“Then I got to go to Melbourne for the Southern Hibernation festival and compete in the Mr Australasia Bear competition.

“I’ve just had the best time. I’ve met people from all over the place. It’s allowed me to do things I never thought I’d be able to do.”

Alan’s advice for the new Mr Bear hopefuls is “go out there, be yourself and have some fun with it.”

“I’m looking forward to being a bit of a pageant mum this year and showing the new winner what’s ahead of them,” he said.

BrisBears to be ball boys at Sportsman Hotel’s Balls Out Bingo

Also on Friday night, the Mr Bear competitors will strip off at the Sportsman Hotel’s Balls Out Bingo.

Tonight, the Northern Exposure festival begins with a warmup at the Sportsman Hotel with Eurovision Bear Karaoke from 8pm.

Then, the BrisBears will meet for barefoot bowls, beers, yoga, Yum Cha, a pool party and more over the next week.

For more details about the BrisBears’ 2019 Northern Exposure festival, join the BrisBears Facebook group or visit the group’s website.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au.