Brisbane’s Wendybird is turning five

Brisbane social group Wendybird is getting ready to proudly celebrate their fifth birthday next month.

The collective was formed by a group of passionate LGBTIQ+ people who wanted to create “a place where people of diverse bodies, genders, relationships and sexualities, their friends, families and children could form positive and meaningful connections with each other.”

The Wendybird vision is for a world in which everyone is valued and respected. To that end, Wendybird host regular family-friendly, inclusive and drug and alcohol-free events in Brisbane.

“We’re a community where everyone can participate free from discrimination, experience connection and belonging and celebrate their differences,” the group says.

“After five years of running safer, supportive and inclusive community events we are still going. We’re still creating, building and redefining community for all LGBTIQ people in Brisbane.”

The group held their first event at the New Farm Neighbourhood Centre on September 13, 2014.

The group has met regularly in the years since. The events have moved to South Brisbane while the New Farm Neighbourhood Centre undergoes renovations.

Wendybird’s fifth anniversary fundraising gala

On September 13, Wendybird will hold their 5th Anniversary Fundraising Gala.

The all-ages event is on at the Henderson Gallery at 300 Adelaide Street, Brisbane. Expect live performances by queer artists, auctions and the sale of limited edition Wendybird merch.

All the money raised will go towards Wendybird’s goal of becoming their own non-profit organisation.

“Wendybird will bring all the best bits of what we do at our day time events into an evening event, adding in a bit of glitz and glamour along the way,” the group said.

“We run entirely on the enthusiasm of our dedicated volunteer collective, generous donations from our participants, and the occasional small community grant. Our goal is to become our own non-profit organisation.

“This means we’ll be able to secure ongoing and sustainable income, access government and philanthropic grants and develop unique social enterprise ventures.

“A sustainable income will allow us to employ staff, deliver high quality activities, and develop more opportunities for LGBTIQ+ communities.”

For more about Wendybird visit the website or like their Facebook page.

