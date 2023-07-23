Sport

Brisbane’s rainbow FU FIFA at Suncorp Stadium 🏳️‍🌈

Destiny Rogers
suncorp stadium rainbow lights fu fifa
Image: Emma Bowell Twitter

Intentionally or not, Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium extended a giant FU FIFA when the stadium lit up in rainbow lights during last night’s England v Haiti match.

In early July, FIFA announced a ban on players at the Women’s World Cup wearing the One Love armband in support of LGBTQIA+ rights. Of course, the organisation also banned the armband from the men’s World Cup in Qatar last year.

Qatar: step right up for the greatest shitshow on earth.

Instead, FIFA offered eight suggestions for armbands captains could wear. The suggested alternatives addressed inoffensive kumbaya issues like peace love and understanding. ☮️🕊️ You know things FIFA wouldn’t need to explain to bigotted allies with money. 🤑

Ali Riley

Wonderfully, New Zealand football captain Ali Riley managed to defy the ban with her rainbow-painted fingernails. The staunch LGBTQIA+ ally painted her nails in Pride and Trans colours for her team’s match against Norway.

New Zealand won the match with their footwork but in post-match interviews, Ali’s colourful nails did all the talking.

NZ captain expertly defies FIFA’s Pride ban at Women’s World Cup.

FU FIFA

Suncorp Stadium installed coloured lights in 2021. While the stadium made no comment on last night’s halftime rainbow light show, many fans interpreted it as a giant rainbow FU FIFA.

“FIFA may have banned One Love but they can’t ban gay lights,” tweeted Emily Keogh.

(If you came for the game: Reigning European champions England beat Haiti 1-0 in a very hard-fought match.)

Women’s World Cup pride armbands ban slammed by advocates, players.

Sam Kerr responds to FIFA World Cup pride armband ban.

Record number of openly queer players in Women’s World Cup.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

QNews, Brisbane Gay, App, Gay App, LGBTI, LGBTI News, Gay Australia

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

beckham
Lucky Beckham was good at soccer, he’s shite on history
grant wahl
Grant Wahl: rainbow shirt journo dies suddenly in Qatar
greatest shitshow on earth Bengt Kunkel
Qatar: step right up for the greatest shitshow on earth
david beckham sportswashing
David Beckham: paid defender of Qatar sportswashing
damage in the mind fifa world cup
Qatar stops pretending: homosexuality ‘damage in the mind’
Josh Cavallo Gay Soccer Adelaide Australia
Aussie soccer star Josh Cavallo comes out in emotional statement