Brisbane’s rainbow FU FIFA at Suncorp Stadium 🏳️‍🌈

Intentionally or not, Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium extended a giant FU FIFA when the stadium lit up in rainbow lights during last night’s England v Haiti match.

In early July, FIFA announced a ban on players at the Women’s World Cup wearing the One Love armband in support of LGBTQIA+ rights. Of course, the organisation also banned the armband from the men’s World Cup in Qatar last year.

Instead, FIFA offered eight suggestions for armbands captains could wear. The suggested alternatives addressed inoffensive kumbaya issues like peace love and understanding. ☮️🕊️ You know things FIFA wouldn’t need to explain to bigotted allies with money. 🤑

Ali Riley

Wonderfully, New Zealand football captain Ali Riley managed to defy the ban with her rainbow-painted fingernails. The staunch LGBTQIA+ ally painted her nails in Pride and Trans colours for her team’s match against Norway.

New Zealand won the match with their footwork but in post-match interviews, Ali’s colourful nails did all the talking.

FU FIFA

Suncorp Stadium installed coloured lights in 2021. While the stadium made no comment on last night’s halftime rainbow light show, many fans interpreted it as a giant rainbow FU FIFA.

“FIFA may have banned One Love but they can’t ban gay lights,” tweeted Emily Keogh.

(If you came for the game: Reigning European champions England beat Haiti 1-0 in a very hard-fought match.)

