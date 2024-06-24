Brisbane’s radio husbands Tony and Jasper got married

Tony Tranter and Jasper Manfield, Brisbane’s radio husbands, have made it official and married each other in a one-of-a-kind wedding on their 15th anniversary.

Tony is a host on Redlands-based radio station Bay FM 100.3 and is also the creative director of Bay Pride, which debuted in Wynnum last year.

Last month, Tony and Jasper and their 230 wedding guests travelled to a farm just outside Brisbane. Celebrant Lisa Laker married the couple 15 years to the day after they met.

The couple turned their wedding into a three-day festival that was both unconventional and deeply traditional at the same time.

“Our marriage is already a non-traditional event, so for the wedding, we wanted to throw out anything that doesn’t really resonate with us,” Tony told us.

“We brought in different celebrations from different religions and spiritualities and cultures.

“Lisa was so accommodating of everything we said we wanted to do.”

Tony and Jasper’s unique wedding ceremony

Jasper and his groomsmen wore Scottish kilts, and he and Tony and their groom’s parties wore intricate henna tattoos at the nuptials. Instead of a wedding aisle, the couple had a wedding circle over 30 metres wide.

“We didn’t want an aisle dividing people in half, because they’re all our family and friends,” Tony explained.

Around the wedding circle, the couple and guests hung strips of fabric, a Celtic tradition called cloots (above), which act as prayers and well wishes for their union.

“We did a handfasting, a Scottish tradition. During our vows, we interlocked our hands and pieces of fabric went over them,” Tony said.

“After the I do’s, we slid our hands out and pulled the fabric into a knot. It’s where the expression ‘tying the knot’ comes from.

“The knot included tartan from Jasper’s kilt and some of my grandfather’s ties. We’re going to have it framed.”

An ancestors table at one end of the circle allowed guests to light candles or incense to pay respects to those they’ve lost.

“We’ve always loved the weddings that do things a little bit differently,” Tony said.

“We wanted people to feel like they weren’t just guests, they were actually participating and taking part in it.”

Wedding banquet and late-night party

Following the wedding ceremony, the couple hosted a banquet cooked by Jasper, as well as a late-night dance party in a century-old barn, hosted by DJ Richie LeStrange.

The space was decked out with “excessive” rainbow lights and pride flags, Tony said, all borrowed from Bay Pride which he directed as part of Wynnum Fringe last year.

You can listen to Tony Tranter on Bay FM 100.3 on the south-east’s bayside. Tony is one of the hosts of G’day it’s Saturday from 8am, and co-hosts So Bae Party Mix every Sunday from 6pm with Callum Cantrill.

In November, Bay Pride was a big hit and is now up for a Queens Ball Award in Brisbane this weekend (June 29).

Planning is also underway on the second annual Bay Pride when Wynnum Fringe returns later in the year.

Big congratulations to Tony and Jasper!

