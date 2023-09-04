Brisbane’s Pride Month gets underway with big festival calendar

Pride Month is officially underway in Brisbane, with Brisbane Pride launching a month-long calendar of special events across the city.

Launching the festival on Saturday night, Pride President James McCarthy said there are 27 events over 30 days from a range of local LGBTIQ+ people and organisations.

Later this month, Brisbane Pride Festival’s biggest events are the Rally, Pride March and Fair Day on Saturday, September 23.

The Rally and March starts at Queens Gardens park in the CBD at 9am. At 10am, marchers will travel across the Victoria Bridge all the way to Fair Day at Musgrave Park.

James McCarthy said volunteers have put in countless hours to “ensure our community has an entire month to call its own.”

“This year, we’ve been able to deliver $23,000 in donations to LGBTIQ+ community groups throughout Queensland. That’s a lot to be proud of,” James said.

Brisbane Pride’s Fair Day is proudly the largest LGBTIQ+ event in Queensland and the third largest in Australia.

“The theme of this year is ‘wear your pride’. The theme celebrates not just the individual but collective power, a theme that places solidarity front and centre,” James said.

“Solidarity is a verb. It is an action and a recognition that when communities channel collective power, we’re stronger than ever.

“With that power, we can and will give a voice to the voiceless. We can and will build a world that is safe for diverse people.

“We can take a step towards that on October 14, ensuring that our Aboriginal brothers and sisters have a voice and are recognised in our Constitution.

“Always remember, our greatest asset is each other.”

Launch party at the Wickham as Brisbane celebrates Pride Month

Brisbane Pride volunteers, community members and local politicians also celebrated the festival’s official launch at the The Wickham on Saturday night (September 2).

Brisbane City Councillor for Central Ward Vicki Howard said the Council is thrilled to support the festival, as well as the glitzy Queen’s Ball inside City Hall each year.

“We absolutely know how important it is that we are an inclusive city,” she said.

“I’m looking forward to seeing all of you at the March. I also hope that all of you have had a photo outside [The Wickham] where we painted that beautiful Progress Pride flag.

Cr Howard added, “In nine years we’re going to be having something called the Olympics, which won’t be just about sports.

“It will showcase our culture and our art and most importantly, how inclusive we are as a city.”

For the full calendar of events visit the Brisbane Pride website and follow the Facebook page.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.