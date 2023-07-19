Brisbane’s Pride Business Network to host first business expo

Southeast Queensland’s rainbow entrepreneurs are invited to join an exciting LGBTQIA+ business event, the Pride Business Network Expo, on September 16 at The Brunswick Hotel.

The PBN is a non-profit organisation that’s provided opportunities for building business networks in Brisbane since the 1980s.

The network meets regularly and aims to encourage successful LGBTQIA+ business ventures through education, mentoring, support and social interaction.

In September, the PBN’s first expo will celebrate the vibrant and diverse entrepreneurial spirit of the local LGBTQIA+ community and showcase small and medium businesses owned by LGBTQIA+ people and supporters.

The expo will feature exhibitors from a wide range of backgrounds. Exhibitors will get the chance to showcase their services and expertise as well as network with other business owners who are part of and work closely with the LGBTQIA+ community.

The event will also include workshops and panel discussions on topics relating to issues affecting the LGBTQIA+ community.

Exhibitor tables are available for $120 per table for PBN members, with larger spaces also available.

The Pride Business Network Expo will run from 10 am to 4 pm on September 16 at The Brunswick Hotel, New Farm.

Expressions of interest in the Pride Business Network Expo are open now on the PBN website.

Join the Pride Business Network

The Pride Business Network is always welcoming new members seeking to build networks with other like-minded locals.

The organisation meets on the second Tuesday of each month for Breakfast with a Twist.

As well as networking opportunities, Breakfast with a Twist also hears from a variety of guest speakers.

The PBN also meets in the evening on the last Friday of each month for their social event Drinks with a Twist.

Find out more about the PBN’s events and the benefits of membership at the Pride Business Network website here.

