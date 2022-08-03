Brisbane’s PBN: Breakfast With A Twist – August 2022

August is a great month in Brissie. Warmer mornings and an influx of friends from the bush for the annual Ekka. And Pride Business Network’s Breakfast With a Twist is also special with Olivia English from Pride Marketing explaining Google Analytics and all things analytical.

Few businesses survive these days without an online presence. Among the business people visiting town for the Ekka, there’ll be folks from remote country towns who service clients across the globe thanks to their internet savvy.

But do you know how to make the most of the opportunities available to your business? Olivia English will explain how Google Analytics can strengthen your revenue and brand awareness.

Progressing beyond a simple website and social media presence can appear intimidating. The jargon alone can make the world of digital marketing seem like an impenetrable jungle full of hidden danger. But Olivia English will break it down and show how easily you can increase sales by utilising data to your advantage.

Educational topic of the month

What social media and/ or marketing platforms are working for your business and why?

Relationships = Referrals

Take advantage of our own local network. Relationships = Referrals. Knowing more about YOU will help US build that referral relationship.

This Breakfast with a Twist, tell us one thing about you or your business that we do not know.

Breakfast With A Twist

Tuesday 9th August 2022

6:45am (for a 7am start) – 8:30am

The Brunswick Hotel, New Farm

Breaky and Coffee included ($27 paid on the day)

The Pride Business Network provides a forum for Professionals & Business Owners that helps create long-lasting partnerships, lead generation, ideas & education through events and networking opportunities.

