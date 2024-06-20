Brisbane’s Nordacious reveals what drives his political art

We ask local entertainers and artists to spill the tea about themselves and their craft. This month it’s Brisbane visual artist Nordacious aka James Hillier.

He shares what his most popular work is, the reason he gets political and what it was like to create art for Elton John and Britney Spears.

I chose the name Nordacious because…

It’s a fusion of ‘Nord’—representing the love I had for Nordic music (and my Nord Synthesiser)—and ‘audacious,’ a word at the time I was drawn to, representing my aspiration for boldness in my creative expression. I’d always kept my art quite private, ‘Nordacious’ marked a deliberate commitment towards sharing my work more confidently and openly.

I knew art was a passion when….

I couldn’t stop sketching faces as a kid. There was something so gratifying about capturing expressions and likeness. It felt more like a fun challenge than a hobby.

I decided to make art a career when…

I had quickly realised I didn’t see myself thriving in a traditional desk job. The corporate world just wasn’t my vibe, and I knew I needed to follow my passion for creativity on my own terms. Plus, art has always been my escape, my way of staying grounded. So, I thought, why not have a good crack at turning what I love into a career?

His work and political focus

I focus on politics because…

Because everything is political, baby! It’s impossible for me to ignore its pervasive influence on everything, especially through the lens of my queer identity.

Growing up in a conservative Christian church as a closeted gay teen was suffocating and deeply depressing. Rediscovering my creative voice through art was a transformative experience, empowering me to break free from that stifling silence.

Now, being able to amplify the voices of those who are often sidelined or dismissed is really important. Art can be a powerful tool for sparking dialogue on political issues, holding power to account, and in making complex topics accessible through humour and satire. It can put a spotlight on societal injustices, inspire action, and foster a sense of community and shared purpose.

For me, creating politically charged art is a cathartic way to not only align my creativity with my values but to also reclaim those years of silence.

My most controversial work is….

Regretfully, my most contentious pieces have been those critiquing our Government’s diplomatic response to the ongoing slaughter in Gaza. The prioritisation of blind party tribalism at the expense of condemning such acts, especially when our Government provides material and political support for it, is deeply troubling.

My most popular pieces are….

My “Succulent Chinese Meal” illustration has been this year’s biggest hit. We love a local meme king!

Muriel’s Wedding inspires me because…

As a film it so perfectly captures the mundanity of 90s Australian suburbia, whilst still being packaged in such an irresistibly camp visual aesthetic. Plus, as a 90s kid who loved me some ABBA, I couldn’t help but root for Muriel. I think the film’s exploration of chosen family—particularly Muriel’s heartwarming bond with Rhonda—resonates deeply, especially for queer people.

PJ Hogan did a masterful job directing and writing quite possibly the most quotable film in existence. It has so much heart, joy, darkness and light. I absolutely adore it.

Highlights

The piece I’m most proud of is…

I am quite fond of one that drags US Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene’s ignorant culture war against trans identities. With Jesus riding a velociraptor, a talking snake, and Lot’s wife transformed into a pillar of salt, I aimed to illuminate the absurdity and hypocrisy of Greene’s attempts to rationalise her bigoted views, as well as underscoring the glaringly simplistic nature of her understanding of biology.

My work being featured in the Museum of Australian Democracy at Old Parliament House was…

A huge honour! I deeply value how MoAD gives a platform to new artists who don’t necessarily fit the traditional media mould. Having my art next to legends like Cathy Wilcox and Fiona Katauskas was a surreal and super exciting moment for me.

My art being chosen for the Elton John and Britney Spears CD was…

A fucking head spin! They’re two artists who’ve literally been the soundtrack to my life. To have been affiliated with their careers in that measure was deeply special, and I’ll cherish it always.

I opened the shop A Boy Named Aaron because…

Aaron Darcy (artist “A Boy Named Aaron”) is my partner in gay crime AND business. We’ve been living in Gaythorne for several years now, and when we saw the 1950s retail precinct on our street corner being renovated, we jumped at the chance to snag a spot.

Our shop, next to BUTTER café, looks out onto a charming Palm Springs-style courtyard. We’re incredibly proud of our little store and the amazing connections we’ve made with the local community since opening late last year.

His views

X/Twitter is….

An utter cesspool of Nazis, TERFs, and porn bots. Despite its recent descent into hell, I still begrudgingly love it and hope it can return to its former glory. It’s always been a unique place for breaking news, as well as facilitating meaningful connections and online community building. It is also absolutely the funniest platform.

The other visual artists I most admire are…

At the moment I am really enjoying Joan Cornella, Hiroshi Nagai, Jessica Brilli, and Vincent Namatjira.

The pop culture icon I would most like to do work for would be…

Chappell Roan.

Behind the art

What people don’t know about being an artist is…

How many hats you’ve gotta wear. The creating-art-bit is only about 10% of the gig. You’re also managing marketing, social media, finances, PR, websites, inventory, admin, and the entire rigmarole that comes with running a small business.

Outside of my work as Nordacious I….

Cuddle my dog a lot.

My passions are…

Eating cheese, lusting after unattainable MCM architecture, petting dogs, coffee, tinkering on the piano, interior design, red wine, a good YouTube video essay, trying to keep my house plants alive.

Something people may not know about me is…in primary school, I won a lip-syncing competition. I dressed up as 100-year-old Rose from Titanic and performed ‘My Heart Will Go On,’ which was played at double speed and pitched up, making me sound like a geriatric chipmunk. During the performance’s climax, I accidentally hit the vice principal in the head with my umbrella.

I was awarded “Most Original”.

