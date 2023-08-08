Brisbane’s Garret Lyon duets with his idol Jess Mauboy on The Voice

Brisbane singer and Jessica Mauboy superfan Garret Lyon has performed a duet with his idol after his blind audition on The Voice Australia.

On Monday night, The Voice coach Jessica Mauboy was shocked when she realised the singer she’d been hearing was someone she knew well.

Garret Lyon, who is a Darumbal and Wulli-Wulli man originally from Rockhampton, declared Jess his “biggest role model” and said the pair had already met several times.

The singer took to the stage to perform JoJo’s Leave (Get Out). However, the rendition sadly couldn’t convince any of The Voice judges to turn their chairs, including Jess.

But when Jess did spin around, she immediately recognised her superfan from her concerts.

“Every time I’d do a show, Garret would be there right at the front,” Jess said.

Garret explained he has had Jessica Mauboy posters “plastered on my wall since I was 12.”

Garret Lyon duets with Jessica Mauboy on The Voice stage

After Jess also earlier recognised another contestant, fellow judge Rita Ora laughed, “Jess, do you just know everyone in Australia?”

“Please don’t ever stop being that supporter of artists, because that’s what we’re about,” Rita added.

While Garret Lyon ultimately didn’t make it through, Jessica Mauboy did offer the singer an amazing consolation prize.

Jess went up on stage so Garret could perform the song again, this time with her as a duet.

After his The Voice Australia episode aired on Monday, Garret Lyon said while he was disappointed, the flood of supportive messages he’d received was “so overwhelming”.

“Thank you from the absolute deepest parts of my heart,” he wrote on Instagram.

“How special was [the duet] with my idol @jessicamauboy. I’ll cherish it for the rest of my days.

“I absolutely love and respect her and thank her for all she’s done for me.”

The Voice Australia continues tonight on Seven.

