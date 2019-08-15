Brisbane’s fourth Same Same Wedding Expo on next month

Brisbane’s fourth Same Same Weddings Expo is on at Brisbane Powerhouse on Sunday, September 8, with free entry and all couples warmly welcomed.

The Same Same Weddings Expo will run from 10:30am to 2:30pm and is hosted by Paddington Publications, publishers of Brisbane Bride Magazine and Australia’s first same-sex wedding magazine Same Same Weddings.

“We had so many couples join us at the previous expos and we received some great feedback from vendors and attendees alike,” Julz Fullerton from Paddington Publications said.

“The attendees shared how accepting and inclusive the vendors were, which is the whole purpose of the event.”

One attendee stated, “It was incredibly exciting to wander around a wedding expo not feeling judged or overwhelmed. Wonderfully organised.”

Brisbane Powerhouse is Queensland’s home for contemporary culture. The venue is a magnificent 1920s power station reborn as an arts centre on the Brisbane River.

The free expo will showcase the best of south-east Queensland’s wedding industry across several levels of Brisbane Powerhouse.

Couples can chat with more than 50 vendors about their wedding plans in a relaxed, yet vibrant and all-inclusive environment.

There will be entertainment throughout the day and couples can enjoy the r​estaurants and bars within the precinct.

There is onsite parking and great access to public transport, including the New Farm Park Ferry Terminal.

Prizes to be won at Same Same Weddings Expo

Couples can turn up on the day or book free tickets via the Expo’s Facebook event page. Those who book will receive a free Expo Bag (available to the first 200 couples).

They will also go into the draw to have their wedding featured in an upcoming online edition of Same Same Weddings online magazine.

On arrival, all couples can enter the draw to win some fabulous prizes. These include a $1000 Xennox Diamonds voucher towards a dream wedding ring or two nights accommodation for two people, including breakfast, at The Byron at Byron Resort and Spa (valued at $1000).

To secure free tickets and for up to date event details, visit the Expo’s Facebook event page. To contact the organisers, please email samesame@ontrendbridal.com.au

