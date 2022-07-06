The wait is finally over. The cast of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under has officially been revealed, including Brisbane’s very own Beverly Kills.

Beverly is the first queen to represent Queensland in the competition.

She will join nine other Australian and New Zealand queens vying for the 2022 crown.

Beverly Kills on RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under

The rumours are true!

After months of speculation, Beverly Kills has been revealed as the sole Queensland contestant competing on RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under season two.

Stan has today released the full cast ahead of the season launch later this month.

With burlesque and sideshow talents that will leave you gagging, Beverly Kills is a formidable competitor for the program.

At just 21 years old Beverly has been doing drag for three years, which will make her the youngest queen competing this season.

After winning first prize in a local drag competition Beverly Kills went on to secure a residency at Fluffy and she has been a star on the rise in Brisbane ever since.

Beverly and the nine other contestants joined judges Michelle Visage, Rhys Nicholson and RuPaul to film the season in New Zealand earlier this year.

The ten contestants will compete in the eight-part series to air on July 30th on Stan.

But who else is in the running to be the next Drag Race Down Under superstar? Let’s take a look.

Meet the cast of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under

The season two cast of Drag Race Down Under will again feature queens from Australia and New Zealand.

The cast for season two is a heavily east-coast-based cast, with no contestants from Western Australia or Victoria this year.

New Zealand will again feature three queens while five of the remaining queens hail from New South Whales.

Queensland and South Australia each have one queen representing their state.

Take a look at the full lineup below.

Aubrey Haive (Timaru, NZ), 25

Beverly Kills (Brisbane, QLD), 21

Faúx Fúr (Sydney, NSW), 27

Hannah Conda (Sydney, NSW), 30

Kween Kong (Adelaide, SA), 29

Minnie Cooper (Sydney, NSW), 49

Molly Poppinz (Newcastle, NSW), 30

Pomara Fifth (Sydney, NSW), 28

Spankie Jackzon (Palmerston North, NZ), 37

Yuri Guaii (Auckland, NZ), 25