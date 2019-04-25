Brisbane drag star Chocolate Boxx to compete in Miss First Nation 2019

Brisbane drag performer Chocolate Boxx will compete in the 2019 Miss First Nation Pageant in Melbourne next month as part of the Biennial Yirramboi Indigenous Arts Festival to showcase the talents of Indigenous drag performers. Wanda D’Parke spoke to the Miss Sportsman Hotel 2017 winner about her start in drag and the importance of the Miss First Nation contest.

Dear Reader,

Advertisements

Do you, like me, get a little jealous of those Triple Threat performers — someone who can act, sing, and dance?

Particularly those who can whirl and twirl til the cows come home? The best I can do these days is a few box-steps before exhaustion kicks in.

Someone who does not have that problem is 26-year-old Corey March, otherwise known as Chocolate Boxx.

I told Corey he’s a new kind of Triple Threat — Gay, Drag and Indigenous.

“Yaaasss — Triple Threat — I love that!”

Corey originally moved to Brisbane in 2010 to study at The Aboriginal Centre of the Performing Arts, majoring in dance.

He ended up working at the Beat Megaclub as a bartender and decided one night to come out in drag.

“My friend Tina Bikki, who was hosting on stage that night, took a chance on me and asked me to perform,” Corey explained.

“She took me under her wing and I ‘got the bug,’ so to speak.”

How did Corey feel when he got the news he was accepted in the pageant, I wanted to know?

“When I heard the news, my initial reaction was to scream and throw my phone across the room.

“Then I calmed down and called my Mum, who almost threw her own phone across the room.

Advertisements

“This pageant shows that there are other people like me out there, and that the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community itself is really diverse.”

After returning from the pageant (hopefully with a crown and title), Corey will continue with his weekly performing and hosting gigs, and continue to look for opportunities to further his art.

We are very proud of our Choccy and know she will do an amazing job in Miss First Nation Pageant 2019.

Break a leg and slay-em gurl!!!

For more information about the Miss First Nation 2019 competition visit the website here.

QN Magazine | For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.