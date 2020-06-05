Brisbane Tritons water polo team back in training as Valley Pool reopens

Queensland’s LGBTIQ-inclusive water polo club the Brisbane Tritons can dive back into training after their local pool in Fortitude Valley reopened.

The Valley Pool opened on Wednesday, after coronavirus restrictions closed all of Brisbane’s public pools in March.

Tritons president Sean Langeveld (pictured, centre) said the closure of the pools had a massive impact on their club.

“From physical exercise and socialising, everything changed. We’re there twice a week minimum all the way through the year,” Sean told the Courier-Mail.

“[When it closed] we had to call off practice straight away.

“What we had to do was, once a week, during our training time we would jump on Zoom to have a club catch up and check in on each other.

“As soon as we heard the pool was reopening everyone jumped on board and started booking timeslots.”

But the Tritons say now is a perfect training opportunity before the water polo season resumes in October.

“[We’re] starting back with lap swimming and fitness. As soon as stage three [of eased restrictions] kicks in we’ll be back in the pool as per normal,” he said.

The Brisbane Tritons were founded in 2015, with the help of the Brisbane Barracudas and LGBTIQ teams the Melbourne Surge and Sydney Stingers.

Since then, the club has grown in size. The Tritons now have multiple teams of different grades participating in local tournaments.

Sean says the Tritons exist “to break down barriers that stop LGBT participation in sport, and to create a vibrant and healthy community” for all their players.

In 2018, the Tritons competed internationally for the first time at the Gay Games in Paris.

Brisbane City Council reopening public pools

Community, Arts and Nighttime Economy Chair Councillor Vicki Howard (pictured, left) said this week other Brisbane City Council pools would reopen soon.

Cr Howard said many of the pool leasees were awaiting state government approval of an industry COVID-19 Safe Plan.

She said each Brisbane City Council pool is tested in line with Queensland Health’s guidelines before reopening. After the pools reopen, Council will test each pool again every month.

The Valley Pool has been tested and passed. To ensure safety, swimmers must book ahead by calling the venue on 07 3852 1231.

