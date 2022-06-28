Brisbane sex-on-premises venue Club 29 moves out of 20-year home

Brisbane sex-on-premises venue Club 29 will throw its last parties at its current home before the men’s cruise club closes its doors and moves for the first time in 20 years.

For two decades, the gay venue, also known to locals as Number 29, has operated seven days a week at 29 McLachlan Street in Fortitude Valley (above).

But this month, the Club 29 team confirmed the building that has housed the club has been sold.

They’ve announced the club will soon close its doors and move to a new address, which is yet to be revealed.

“29 McLachlan Street has been sold, so after 20 years of welcoming guys at this address, it’s time to say goodbye,” they wrote on Facebook.

“For 20 years, 29 McLachlan Street has been a safe haven, a destination, a place to escape, celebrate or commiserate.

“It has seen relationships, bonds, friendships and even a couple of marriages come together.”

Club 29’s ‘end of an era’ party at number 29 on July 9

Last Saturday night (June 25), Club 29 celebrated its last Nudie party at 29 McLachlan Street.

This weekend the venue will host Brisbane group BootCo’s Hell for Leather afterparty on Saturday, July 2.

The team have confirmed their very last “end of an era” dance party at the address is on Saturday, July 9.

“Club 29 will move but we still need to have one last party so a generation of guys can enjoy this iconic address for the last time,” they wrote.

“This promises to be the biggest party ever with no-holds-barred, so come along and be part of Brisbane men’s history.”

Find out more at the Facebook page here.

