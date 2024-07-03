Brisbane queer bookshop Shelf Lovers closes after accident

Brisbane LGBTQIA+ bookshop Shelf Lovers has had to close after a bus collided with the store’s front porch and destroyed its roof.

Shelf Lovers opened in Wooloowin in Brisbane’s inner-north a year ago this week. The independent book retailer offers a curated LGBTQIA+ collection as well as regular special events.

But owner Kat said on Instagram an accident on Wednesday had forced the store to close. She shared photos of the damage to their storefront as emergency services attended.

Kat explained that the bus had hit the porch on their shopfront, pulling part of the structure part. She said thankfully nobody was hurt in the collision.

“A bus ran into the portico at the front of the shop and got wedged,” she explained.

“When the bus went to pull away the portico was pulled with it. There’s a lot of damage to the footpath.

“Thankfully the amazing demolition crew were able to ensure no glass was broken when the roof came down.”

Kat explained it was unclear on Wednesday night when the store could reopen. However she said they’re “hopeful we won’t be down for long.”

“We’ll have more information once the structural engineers have been onsite,” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shelf Lovers (@shelf.lovers)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shelf Lovers (@shelf.lovers)

Shelf Lovers’ first birthday celebrations

Shelf Lovers hosts a popular Drag Storytime event every month at the bookstore, in collaboration with Queer and Here, hosted by a variety of local drag performers.

The bookstore had announced its first birthday celebrations this weekend, with drag queens Liz Anya hosting Drag Storytime and Willow is hosting Drag Bingo on Saturday (July 6).

“We’ll let you know when we’ve got further details about reopening and upcoming events,” owner Kat said on Wednesday night.

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagra m and YouTube.