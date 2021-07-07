Brisbane Pride opens 2021 community grant applications

Brisbane Pride have this week announced the opening of their 2021 community grant applications.
Grants are issued annually through the Kal Collins Memorial fund. They are issued to groups and individuals in the LGBTIQ+ Sistergirl & Brotherboy Brisbane community to create diverse and engaging events during Pride Month in September.
Brisbane Pride Kal Collins Memorial Fund
The Kal Collins memorial fund was established in 2012. The fund was named after much loved community member Kal Collins who passed away in 2011.
Brisbane Pride raises money every year through events such as Pride Day and the annual Queens Ball awards.
A portion of these funds are directed to the fund allowing the committee to give back to the community, supporting mental health, well being and visibility within the LGBTIQ+SB community.
Over the last nine years Brisbane Pride have supported a number of small and large community events and organisations through the implementation of the fund.
2020 saw recipients putting on a range of events across the community.
“Last year we welcomed cooking activities, panels , art by the ocean, performances, rainbow family activities and so many more amazing, connected and colourful Pride events and or activities.” Said Brisbane Pride in a statement.
Applications for 2021 grants
In 2021 the committee are again calling for applications as part of the September Pride Festival in Brisbane.
“All creative event ideas should be a colourful activity that unifies a visible presence of LGBTIQ+ SB people celebrating Pride and Resilience.”
This year Brisbane Pride will be offering grants to a total of $10,000.
What criteria are they seeking for applications?
The Brisbane Pride website states that the grant application criteria should take into consideration the following.
– Capture creativity in a way that empowers Pride in self and within the community.
– A projection of fun-filled virtual and live creatives are encouraged
– Outdoor activities are encouraged
– Improve social connection and inspiration in the community
– The event can highlight advocacy, human rights, and the Pride movement
– One application per community group or organisation
– Applications over $2000 will not be accepted or progressed.
– All Pride events must take place in September 2021.
For more information or to submit you application for a grant head to the Brisbane Pride website via the link below
