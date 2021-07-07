Brisbane Pride opens 2021 community grant applications

Brisbane Pride Kal Collins Memorial Fund

Advertisements

The Kal Collins memorial fund was established in 2012. The fund was named after much loved community member Kal Collins who passed away in 2011.

Brisbane Pride raises money every year through events such as Pride Day and the annual Queens Ball awards.

A portion of these funds are directed to the fund allowing the committee to give back to the community, supporting mental health, well being and visibility within the LGBTIQ+SB community.

Over the last nine years Brisbane Pride have supported a number of small and large community events and organisations through the implementation of the fund.

2020 saw recipients putting on a range of events across the community.

“Last year we welcomed cooking activities, panels , art by the ocean, performances, rainbow family activities and so many more amazing, connected and colourful Pride events and or activities.” Said Brisbane Pride in a statement.