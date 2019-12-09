Brisbane Pride Grants: Kal Collins Memorial Fund

Each year Brisbane Pride funds a one-off project or activity to improve the social, physical and emotional wellbeing of the LGBTIQ+ communities. The grant comes from the Kal Collins Memorial Fund. Brisbane Pride funds the grant through the proceeds of the annual Brisbane Pride Festival.

Brisbane Pride established the fund in memory of much-loved community member Kal Collins who passed away in 2011. The fund works to increase awareness of mental illness and also to elavate suicide prevention in the LGBTIQ+ communities.

In 2019, the community group offers a one-off grant of $20,000.00. The grant will finance applicants to design and implement a collection of projects or activities that work together to improve wellness through connection to both Pride and Community.

Projects considered for Kal Collins Memorial Fund grants

Above all, the project or activity should contribute to building the Pride, Health, and Resilience of the Brisbane LGBTIQ+ Sistergirl and Brotherboy communities. It should also demonstrate a co-design process and a heightened awareness of building wellbeing protective factors in our LGBTIQ+ Sistergirl and Brotherboy communities.

Suicide Prevention

Social and Emotional Wellness

Education and Awareness

Youth engagement

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander engagement

Transgender and Gender Diverse engagement

Increased Awareness and Visibility of self-care coping strategies

Brisbane Pride invites community organisations, support groups, associations and also community groups that are auspice to apply.

Some projects and activities are unsuitable for the grant’s purpose. Exclusions include individual submissions and sponsorship proposals. Nor are grants intended to fund political or religious activities. Projects primarily concerned with fundraising or commercial activity are also ineligible. And finally, retrospective activities plus conferences, seminars and the like are not eligible.

Applications for the Kal Collins Memorial Fund grant

The application form is at the Brisbane Pride website. Applications close 12 January 2020. Following consideration of the applications, the Brisbane Pride Festival Committee will notify applicants by 24 January of the outcome.

