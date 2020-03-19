Brisbane Pride Festival postpones Queens Ball Awards 2020

Brisbane Pride has announced that the long-running Queens Ball Awards event is postponed until further notice due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Queen’s Ball is the longest-running LGBTIQ event in the world, held in Brisbane around June each year. The event awards outstanding achievements of more than a dozen individuals, organisations and groups in the local LGBTIQ community.

However Brisbane Pride president Rebecca Johnson said due to the coronavirus crisis, they have postponed this year’s event.

“This decision will allow the Brisbane Pride Festival Committee to reconsider and reassess future dates that complies with advice and direction from State and Federal Health in relation to the gatherings of mass crowds,” Johnson said.

“Brisbane Pride Committee will continue to monitor and reassess up to date advice and direction in relation to COVID-19.”

Johnson said the evolving COVID-19 situation had made it difficult to accurately plan the event.

“However, the Brisbane Pride Committee will remain engaged to inform members of future plans for the 2020 Queens Ball,” Johnson said.

“Brisbane Pride Festival Committee have discussed and considered all future events. Our position [is] to collectively slow the outbreak of COVID-19 in all communities by taking additional steps to reduce community transmission.

“We encourage community awareness and monitoring of your health and of the health of others around you.

“All members of our communities [should] continue to keep themselves updated and aware of the most recent up to date information regarding COVID-19 through accessing Federal and State Health updates at www.health.gov.au and www.health.qld.gov.au/coronavirus.”

Rebecca Johnson said Brisbane Pride has also postponed next week’s AGM.

Each year, the Brisbane Pride Festival puts on the city’s annual pride march and fair day events around September.

COVID-19 crisis causes widespread cancellations of arts, cultural and community events

On Wednesday (March 18), governments banned non-essential indoor gatherings of more than 100 people in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

LGBTIQ nightclubs and bars across Australia announced new safety measures as a result, with some closing their doors indefinitely.

And overnight, queer fans were devastated by the European Broadcasting Union (EBU)’s cancellation of the Eurovision Song Contest 2020 in Rotterdam.

Earlier 500-person limits on outdoor gatherings are also continuing to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The restrictions have led to widespread cancellations of arts, cultural and community events across the country, as well as several pride festivals.

