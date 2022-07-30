Brisbane Pride Festival opens applications for community grants

Brisbane Pride have invited grant applications from community groups ahead of the city’s annual Pride Festival this September.

Last week, Brisbane Pride announced Queensland’s largest annual LGBTIQ+ event will return to Musgrave Park, West End on September 24.

The organisation has now opened applications for grants to LGBTIQ+ community groups to support their initatives, activities and events during September.

Groups can apply now online through the Brisbane Pride website, with applications closing on August 14.

Meanwhile, the festival has also opened expressions of interest for stallholders for Fair Day.

Applications are also open for volunteers for Fair Day and entertainers to perform on its three stages on the day.

Brisbane Pride Festival’s Fair Day returning to Musgrave Park

Last week, Brisbane Pride announced the Fair Day event is returning to its original home at Musgrave Park, West End this year.

President Bec Johnson told QNews a number of factors contributed to the move from New Farm Park, including weather considerations.

“The decision to move Fair Day to Musgrave Park is an exciting one,” Johnson said.

“It connects our LGBTIQ+ communities’ histories and will draw together a sea of Pride.

“Fair Day 2022 will be bigger than ever and the committee will be in touch with the community soon about how everyone can become involved in shaping an event to remember.”

For more information visit the Brisbane Pride website.

