Brisbane Pride Festival kicks off as Pride Month celebrations begin

In 2020, life changed in ways we never thought imaginable due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However Brisbane Pride took up the challenge to ensure our communities continue to shine during these difficult days.

Pride President Bec Johnson (pictured above) and committee members officially launched the 2020 festival and celebrated the start of Brisbane’s Pride Month at The Wickham on Sunday.

“Brisbane Pride determined that we would not let 2020 pass without Pride celebrations and that those celebrations must be two things — safe and accessible,” she told QNews.com.au.

“We worked closely with the Queensland Public Health Unit to design a program ensuring all participants’ health and safety.

“For that reason, this year’s festival comprises a mix of online and in person events.

“We looked to our communities for events that embrace visibility, connection and resilience.

“Through hard work, open minds, incredible patience and a remarkable flexibility, individuals and organisations within our communities put together a program that will provide connection, advocate for, and celebrate all the groups and individuals that comprise our glorious communities.”

Highlights of the 2020 Brisbane Pride Festival

On the 30th anniversary of the founding of Brisbane Pride, Bec Johnson said she’s looking forward forward to ‘Music and Art by the Ocean’.

She invited all members of our communities to join the event and help paint a historic 30 year Pride Banner.

Meanwhile, Roma Street parklands will see Brisbane Gamers hosting physical interactive games. Rainbow Families will hold their ‘Jumping Jellybeans Pride Party’.

Pride Fair Day opens on November 28 with the colourful 2020 Pride Stride from Newstead House to New Farm Park.

Queensland Dykes on Bikes will also charge through the suburbs for the Brisbane Pride Ride.

And for those that can’t come out, there’s a dynamic lineup of speakers online from Pride Cup and the Pride Wellness Resilience webinar. You might just see some familiar faces and smiles!

Fair Day tickets are on sale now

Bec Johnson said despite the pandemic, the committee still received plenty of applications for Fair Day stalls. Many new volunteers also joined the team in preparation for Fair Day.

Tickets for Fair Day are on sale now, with a discount if you buy them online.

Bec Johnson said, “By purchasing your tickets online, you’ll avoid missing any of the fun and flare of Fair Day.

“Also please register online for all events to assist in ensuring the safety and wellbeing of all attendees.

“And as president of Brisbane Pride, on behalf of the committee, stakeholders and volunteers, may I wish every single member of our glorious communities a Happy and Safe Pride.”

See the full Brisbane Pride Festival lineup at the website here. Tickets to Fair Day are on sale through Eventbrite now.

