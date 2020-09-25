Brisbane Pride Festival’s Fair Day planned for November

The Brisbane Pride Festival has announced plans to proceed with the annual Fair Day celebrations in New Farm Park on November 28.

In August, the committee decided to delay Brisbane’s Pride Month from September to November due to COVID-19.

President Bec Johnson said over 7000 people attended Fair Day last year to join our vital “celebration of recognition, inclusion and visibility.”

However she added “the health and safety of all LGBTIQ+ Sistergirl and Brotherboy people is paramount” in conducting events this year.

Brisbane Pride has now announced their Pride Month calendar, with a mix of virtual and in-person events for November in line with COVID-19 restrictions.

This year, Brisbane’s annual Pride march won’t occur. However Fair Day is planned for Saturday, November 28 from 10am to 3pm with a COVID-Safe plan.

Tickets are available now at the website. An entertainment lineup is also on the way.

In lieu of the march, Queensland’s Dykes and Bikes will hold a 2020 Pride Ride through Brisbane from 9am that day.

They’re inviting all motorcyclists within the LGBTIQ community to ride alongside them to New Farm Park.

Fair Day stall and volunteering applications open

Stall applications for Fair Day are also open, with all stalls adhering to the COVID-Safe Event plan.

Brisbane Pride has also opened applications for volunteers to help out the team on Fair Day.

Volunteers must work within the COVID-Safe Event plan and will receive training before the day.

Applications for stalls and volunteering through the website close on Friday (October 2).

On Friday morning, Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced another 24 hours of zero community coronavirus cases.

She said current limits on the number of people allowed at outdoor events would increase on October 1, if organisers have an approved COVID-Safe plan.

2020 marks the 30th anniversary of Brisbane Pride

In June, Brisbane Pride held the Queens Ball Awards online due to COVID-19. The event is the longest-running LGBTIQ event in the world.

This year is also the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the Brisbane Pride organisation.

“We acknowledge the wonderful work of all our elders from our communities and the strong advocates who’ve fought for LGBTIQ rights, justice and equality in Brisbane,” Johnson said.

“On behalf of Brisbane Pride, we say thank you.”

