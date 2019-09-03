Brisbane Pride Festival unveils lineup for Fair Day 2019

Brisbane Pride Festival is in full swing and the lineup for Pride’s Fair Day has us quaking in our shiny, campy boots.

Headlining the event is X-Factor winner and LGBTIQ ally, Samantha Jade. Molotov singer Kira Puru will also take the Fair Day stage.

Joining the fierce femmes in this year’s lineup is national drag superstar Sellma Soul, along with The Voice’s all-star Ellen Reed, and Brisbane based cabaret performer, Josh Daveta.

Brisbane drag superstars Vollie Lavont and Chocolate Boxx will host the event. The pair will be accompanied by Paul Wheeler ensuring a day of laughter, shade, and sass.

Brisbane’s Pride Month began on Sunday, with the launch of the Brisbane Pride Festival.

On Saturday, September 21, Brisbane Pride’s annual march will kick off in Fortitude Valley from 10am.

Fair Day will kick off in New Farm Park after the march. It’s an all-ages family friendly event from 11am until 6pm, including live entertainment, community stalls and food vendors.

Brisbane’s Pride Month celebrations underway

Brisbane Pride president Bec Johnson said they’ve consulted widely over six months to determine what the community wants from the Pride Festival.

She said this year, Brisbane Pride has partnered with Queensland Health to give the festival a focus on wellness and wellbeing.

“A lot of the events during Pride Month are focused on wellness. Queensland Health’s message is ‘Making time for you’,” she said.

“This means taking time out to have a discussion and check in with each other about how we’re travelling.

“We know LGBTIQ+, sistergirl and brotherboy communities suffer higher rates of isolation, discrimination and exclusion. The festival is an opportunity to help each other feel connected and feel a sense of belonging.”

Johnson said Pride has partnered with the Queensland AIDS Council to provide a “chillout zone” at Fair Day, with free mental health support for revellers.

“At every one of this year’s festival events, it’s up to all of us to empower other people to have a safe and happy pride,” she said.

The event has promised hours of entertainment with the inclusion of stalls, DJ’s and other local talent.

For the full lineup of festival events and to buy tickets to Fair Day, visit the Brisbane Pride Facebook page here.

