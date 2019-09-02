Brisbane Pride Festival celebrations officially begin

The 2019 Brisbane Pride Festival has officially launched to mark the start of the city’s Pride Month in September.

Brisbane Pride’s annual march will be held on Saturday, September 21 in Fortitude Valley from 10am. Fair Day will begin in New Farm Park after the march.

But before then, a wide range of events are on across the city as part of this year’s festival.

Brisbane Pride president Bec Johnson said over the past six months, they’ve consulted widely to find out what the community wants from the festival.

Johnson said this year, Brisbane Pride has partnered with Queensland Health to give the festival a focus on wellness and wellbeing.

“A lot of the events during Pride Month are focussed on wellness. Queensland Health’s message is ‘Making time for you’,” she said.

“This means taking time out to have a discussion and check in with each other about how we’re travelling.

“We know LGBTIQ+, sistergirl and brotherboy communities suffer higher rates of isolation, discrimination and exclusion. The festival is an opportunity to help each other feel connected and feel a sense of belonging.

“A part of that is us at Brisbane Pride hearing what the community would like and how they can be involved.”

To see the full lineup of Brisbane Pride Festival events, visit the Facebook page here.

Mental health initiatives at Fair Day

Johnson said Pride had partnered with the Queensland AIDS Council to provide a “chillout zone” at Fair Day, with free mental health support for revellers.

She said another important partnership is Open Doors Youth Service’s “A Week of Wellness” events in Brisbane.

“Open Doors are running a week long of events around wellbeing, particularly for families and young people,” Johnson said.

“We’re quite passionate about making sure we’re giving the leaders of tomorrow the support they need.

“At every one of this year’s festival events, it’s up to all of us to empower other people to have a safe and happy pride.”

Brisbane City Council supports Brisbane Pride Festival

Central Ward Councillor Vicki Howard said the Brisbane City Council was proud to continue supporting the Brisbane Pride Festival.

“Everyone at Brisbane Pride has worked so hard to make this festival what it is. There are so many things we’re keen to be involved in,” she said.

“The Brisbane City Council team is excited about taking part in the march. Our libraries love welcoming families to the Rainbow Families Storytime events.

“I was in New Farm Park for the planting of the memorial garden. It’s always beautiful when we walk down Brunswick Street and see the rainbow flowers have grown.

“I’m so thrilled to represent such a diverse community and Brisbane City Council is so proud to support the Pride Festival.”

