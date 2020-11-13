Brisbane Pride Festival announces new date for 2020 AGM

The Brisbane Pride Festival has announced they will hold their Annual General Meeting on Tuesday, November 24.

The rescheduled meeting is to replace the meeting originally planned for March but postponed due to COVID-19.

Due to the pandemic, the AGM will be accessible both in person and online.

Current financial members of Brisbane Pride Festival Inc can attend the AGM at the Sportsman Hotel from 7pm-8pm that day.

However due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Sportsman Hotel has restricted capacity numbers.

So members can also join the meeting online, if they register their details at the Brisbane Pride website.

The committee will then provide members with the Zoom registration details for the AGM.

Attendees must be a current financial member of Brisbane Pride Inc. Memberships are available for purchase and renewal online.

To find out more, visit the Brisbane Pride website here.

Brisbane Pride Festival underway this month after postponement

November is Pride Month in Brisbane. The Brisbane Pride Festival kicked off on November 1, after organisers postponed the usual September celebrations.

The festival’s month-long program is currently underway. While the Pride March is cancelled, the Fair Day event in New Farm Park will proceed on November 28.

Due to the pandemic, Brisbane Pride’s 2020 lineup is a mix of online and in-person events organised in conjunction with Queensland Health.

“Brisbane Pride determined that we would not let 2020 pass without Pride celebrations and that those celebrations must be two things — safe and accessible,” president Bec Johnson said.

“We looked to our communities for events that embrace visibility, connection and resilience.”

This year is also the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the Brisbane Pride organisation.

For the full Brisbane Pride Festival lineup and tickets, visit the Brisbane Pride website.

