Brisbane Pride Festival announces lineup for this year’s Fair Day

Brisbane Pride Festival has announced the Australian talent on the lineup for Fair Day in West End later this month.

Queensland’s largest annual LGBTIQ+ event is returning to its original home of Musgrave Park in West End on Saturday, September 24.

Brisbane Pride has now announced that singer Emily Williams will headline the event. The multi-platinum-selling former Young Divas star will curate a special Brisbane Pride performance on the main stage in the park.

And Queensland’s first RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under queen Beverly Kills will also perform, giving a special hometown performance with her dancers.

The Gold Coast-born and Brisbane-based performer is the first Queenslander on Drag Race Down Under, and the youngest queen to compete on the local version of the show.

Also on the Fair Day lineup are fellow Brisbane drag divas Miss First Nations winner Chocolate Boxx and Queens Ball Drag Performer Of The Year LuLu Lemans.

Additionally, soul-pop singer-songwriter Siki Daha will present an amazing showcase featuring Brisbane performers Saro Roro, Sartika and Miss Martoya.

Bebe Gunn and Paul Wheeler will host the loud and proud Fair Day event from 10am, with live entertainment, stalls and street food in Musgrave Park.

Beforehand, the festival’s annual pre-march rally will convene at Orleigh Park at West End at 9:30am that day.

Marchers will then move along Montague and Vulture Streets, to Fair Day.

Tickets for Brisbane Pride’s 2022 Fair Day event are on sale now via Eventbrite.

Check out all of the events on the Brisbane Pride Festival lineup at the Brisbane Pride website and find out more at the festival’s Facebook page.

