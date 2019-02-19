Brisbane Pride Festival Announces Date Of 2019 AGM

The Brisbane Pride Festival has announced the date of its 2019 AGM.

On March 19, the Brisbane Pride Festival is inviting all current members to attend their annual AGM at the Sportsman Hotel, commencing at 6:30pm.

The group is inviting members of Brisbane’s LGBTIQA+ Community to submit nominations for the following positions by 5pm on Tuesday, March 5:

Secretary Vice President General Committee x 3



Nominees must be a current financial member of Brisbane Pride Festival Inc. Membership can be purchased/renewed online at https://www.brisbanepride.org.au/buy-membership/

To obtain a nomination form please email scott.cobine@brisbanepride.org.au

If you are unsure of your current membership status or for all other queries please email hello@brisbanepride.org.au

Please note only current financial members will be able to vote for the incoming committee at the Annual General Meeting.

Last September, thousands of LGBTIQ community members and supporters flooded Fortitude Valley with rainbows for the first Brisbane Pride Festival march since the legalisation of marriage equality the previous December.