Brisbane Pride Fair Day program – the full day’s events

Brisbane Pride Fair Day this Saturday is Queensland’s biggest LGBTIQ event. Held in New Farm Park, Fair Day is a family-friendly event for the Brisbane and surrounding communities. Here is the Pride Fair Day Program with everything happening on the day.

Pride Fair Day Program: MAIN STAGE

11AM GATES OPEN – DJ Galleon

11.30AM WELCOME TO COUNTRY

11.50AM DRAG SHOW – Chocolatte Boxx

11.55AM Josh Daveta LIVE

12.15PM Soulstice (Acapella Group)

12.30PM Drag Show – Kinky Queens PT 1 Ft Vollie LaVont, Scarlett Fever & ShuShu Funtanna

12.40PM Pet Parade Hosted By Fortitude Valley Vet

1.15PM Sellma Soul LIVE

2PM SAMANTHA JADE LIVE & Acoustic (Brought To You By Harry K & Fluffy)

2.30PM Drag Show – Kinky Queens PT 2 Ft Vollie LaVont, Scarlett Fever & ShuShu Funtanna

2.40PM DJ Mason Andrews

3PM Ellen Reed LIVE

3.30PM DJ Mason Andrews

4PM KIRA PURU LIVE

4.40PM Drag Show – Thicc Shake Crew

5pm DJ Dolly Llama

Pride Fair Day Program: COMMUNITY STAGE

11.30AM Vogue Master Class Presented By Runway Movement

12PM Drumming For Wellness

12.40PM Vogue Master Class Presented By Runway Movement

1PM RUMBLE! Presented By Joel Devereux

1.30PM Drag Royale Presented By Tina Bikki

2PM Drumming For Wellness

2.40PM TUG OF WAR

3PM Werq It! Hosted By Miss Synthetic

4PM Shandy Ft Sweaty Baby & Friends

5PM DJ Galleon

Make time for you and visit the Queensland Government Mental Wellness Tent for mindful colouring in and everyday tips on improving your mental wellbeing. The Queensland Government is proud to be the official Mental Wellness Partner for Brisbane Pride. Visit qld.gov.au/mentalwellbeing for practical tips on how to make time for you.

Pride Fair Day Program: BEER TENT

11:00 – 12:00 DJ Ned E Bear

12:00 – 13:00 B(racket)

13:00 – 14:00 Hibboh

14:00 – 15:00 DJ Marty

15:00 – 16:00 Les Smith

16:00 – 17:00 Boom Boom Bean Selecta

17:00 – 18:00 DJ Fradge

