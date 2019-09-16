Brisbane Pride Fair Day program – the full day’s events

Brisbane Pride Fair Day this Saturday is Queensland’s biggest LGBTIQ event. Held in New Farm Park, Fair Day is a family-friendly event for the Brisbane and surrounding communities. Here is the Pride Fair Day Program with everything happening on the day.
Get tickets from the Eventbrite website or pay cash on entry.
Pride Fair Day Program: MAIN STAGE
11AM GATES OPEN – DJ Galleon
11.30AM WELCOME TO COUNTRY
11.50AM DRAG SHOW – Chocolatte Boxx
11.55AM Josh Daveta LIVE
12.15PM Soulstice (Acapella Group)
12.30PM Drag Show – Kinky Queens PT 1 Ft Vollie LaVont, Scarlett Fever & ShuShu Funtanna
12.40PM Pet Parade Hosted By Fortitude Valley Vet
1.15PM Sellma Soul LIVE
2PM SAMANTHA JADE LIVE & Acoustic (Brought To You By Harry K & Fluffy)
2.30PM Drag Show – Kinky Queens PT 2 Ft Vollie LaVont, Scarlett Fever & ShuShu Funtanna
2.40PM DJ Mason Andrews
3PM Ellen Reed LIVE
3.30PM DJ Mason Andrews
4PM KIRA PURU LIVE
4.40PM Drag Show – Thicc Shake Crew
5pm DJ Dolly Llama
Pride Fair Day Program: COMMUNITY STAGE
11.30AM Vogue Master Class Presented By Runway Movement
12PM Drumming For Wellness
12.40PM Vogue Master Class Presented By Runway Movement
1PM RUMBLE! Presented By Joel Devereux
1.30PM Drag Royale Presented By Tina Bikki
2PM Drumming For Wellness
2.40PM TUG OF WAR
3PM Werq It! Hosted By Miss Synthetic
4PM Shandy Ft Sweaty Baby & Friends
5PM DJ Galleon
Make time for you and visit the Queensland Government Mental Wellness Tent for mindful colouring in and everyday tips on improving your mental wellbeing.
The Queensland Government is proud to be the official Mental Wellness Partner for Brisbane Pride.
Visit qld.gov.au/mentalwellbeing for practical tips on how to make time for you.
Pride Fair Day Program: BEER TENT
11:00 – 12:00 DJ Ned E Bear
12:00 – 13:00 B(racket)
13:00 – 14:00 Hibboh
14:00 – 15:00 DJ Marty
15:00 – 16:00 Les Smith
16:00 – 17:00 Boom Boom Bean Selecta
17:00 – 18:00 DJ Fradge
