Brisbane Pride decides on uniformed police in Pride march

Brisbane Pride today announced a decision on uniformed police rejoining the annual Pride March. The announcement follows Commissioner Carroll’s historic apology to the LGBTIQA+ communities.

Uniformed Police

Uniformed Queensland LGBTIQA+ police and allies first joined the annual Pride march in 2015.

However, in 2021, Brisbane Pride asked that uniformed police no longer participate in the march. The organisation said at the time it intended the request “as an invitation to the Queensland Police Service to acknowledge their harm and to correct course moving forward.”

President Bec Johnson said today that Brisbane Pride voted to invite uniformed police back to the march because of Commissioner Carroll’s willingness to undertake hard conversations on the apology.

“As we progressed through milestones in 2021 and 2022, the Brisbane Pride committee passed a motion affirming our support for Officers to march alongside the community, proudly in uniform.

“We look forward to continuing to walk together on this journey. A journey that recognises the past and unifies our collective bravery together for future generations.”

LGBTI+ Community Consultative Group response to historic apology

Senior Constable Ben Bjarnesen of the LGBTI+ Community Consultative Group said he welcomed the apology.

“Since its inception, the Brisbane Region LGBTI+ Community Consultative Group raised the importance and value of an apology to LGBTIQ+ people to assist in healing and to strengthen relationships with the community.

“It is so important that we acknowledge our history and the impacts it has had on LGBTIQ+ people.

“The apology and statement of regret by Commissioner Carroll is such a significant step in building positive relationships with our LGBTIQ+ communities in Queensland and after years of advocating for it to occur, I am delighted that it is now happening.”

