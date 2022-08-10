Brisbane Pride Festival confirms this year’s march route in West End

Start getting your flags and banners ready! Brisbane Pride Festival has confirmed the route of next month’s Pride March, as the festival’s Fair Day event returns to West End this year.

Last month, Brisbane Pride announced Queensland’s largest annual LGBTIQ+ event will return to Musgrave Park, West End on Saturday, September 24.

Brisbane Pride have now confirmed the location of the festival’s annual pre-march rally will be Orleigh Park at West End at 9:30am that day.

Marchers will then move along Montague and Vulture Streets, to the Fair Day event in Musgrave Park.

The loud and proud Fair Day event will begin at 10am, with live entertainment, stalls and street food in the park.

Brisbane Pride recently opened expressions of interest for groups of marchers, as well as Fair Day stallholders, volunteers and entertainers.

Meanwhile, there’s just a few days left to apply for Brisbane Pride’s community grants, to support activities and events during the festival in September. Applications close on Sunday, August 14.

Click below to enlarge:

Brisbane Pride returns to original home of Musgrave Park

Last month, Brisbane Pride explained Fair Day’s move back to its original home in West End this September, after several years at New Fark Park.

President Bec Johnson told QNews a number of factors contributed to the move, including weather considerations.

“The decision to move Fair Day to Musgrave Park is an exciting one,” Johnson said.

“It connects our LGBTIQ+ communities’ histories and will draw together a sea of Pride.

“Fair Day 2022 will be bigger than ever and the committee will be in touch with the community soon about how everyone can become involved in shaping an event to remember.”

For the latest updates visit the Brisbane Pride website and follow their Facebook page.

