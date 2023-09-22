Brisbane Pride confirms riverside route for Pride March

Brisbane Pride Festival has confirmed the riverside route for Saturday’s annual Pride March, with plans to fill the city’s Victoria Bridge with rainbows.

September is Pride Month in Brisbane, with a month-long calendar of LGBTQIA+ events citywide. Thousands of loud and proud Pridegoers join the March and Fair Day each year.

Brisbane Pride’s Fair Day is again at Musgrave Park in South Brisbane on Saturday (September 23).

Marchers will gather at 9am in Queens Gardens in the Brisbane CBD for a rally.

From 10am, marchers will travel along William Street and cross the Bridge on their way to the park.

Thirty-three years ago, around 500 people gathered at the first ever Brisbane Pride Fair Day held in Musgrave Park following a Pride march across Victoria Bridge (pictured above top left).

The 1990 Pride event was the first of its kind after the downfall of homophobic Queensland Premier Joh Bjelke-Petersen. The event came as the state was on the verge of decriminalisation.

Today, Brisbane Pride is Queensland’s largest LGBTIQ+ festival. The annual Fair Day is the third largest of its kind in Australia.

Keep up to date on the Pride March and Fair Day at the Brisbane Pride Festival Facebook page.

Brisbane Pride Festival supports ‘yes’ vote in Voice referendum

Earlier this month, Brisbane Pride President James McCarthy said volunteers had put in countless hours of work to “ensure our community has an entire month to call its own.”

“This year, we’ve been able to deliver $23,000 in donations to LGBTIQ+ community groups throughout Queensland. That’s a lot to be proud of,” James said.

“The theme of this year is ‘wear your pride’. The theme celebrates not just the individual but collective power, a theme that places solidarity front and centre,” James said.

“Solidarity is a verb. It is an action and a recognition that when communities channel collective power, we’re stronger than ever.

“With that power, we can and will give a voice to the voiceless. We can and will build a world that is safe for diverse people.”

“Always remember, our greatest asset is each other.”

Brisbane Pride is among the many Australian LGBTQIA+ organisations supporting the yes vote in the Voice referendum.

“We understand the struggles of being a voiceless minority, where decision are made for you and without you,” Brisbane Pride said in a Pride Month message.

“December this year will mark six years of marriage equality, a hard-fought campaign for our right to marry those we love.

“So, as we celebrate Pride, let us rally and call to action our community to vote yes in October and finally recognise out Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander LGBTIQ Sistergirl and Brotherboys to have a voice.”

