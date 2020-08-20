Brisbane Pride Choir to join online afternoon for LGBTIQ seniors

The Queensland Council for LGBTI Health (QC) and 2Spirits have joined with the Brisbane Pride Choir to celebrate with our LGBTIQ elders on Sunday for Queensland Seniors Week.

Queensland’s 60th annual Seniors Week began last weekend, with events moving online this year due to COVID-19.

This Sunday (August 23), our LGBTIQ seniors can join the Pride Choir on Zoom for Diamonds and Rainbows, an afternoon of music and poetry from 2pm.

The Pride Choir will show their new video Diamonds and Crystals, before conductor Elliot Rentoul holds a “learn-a-song” workshop. Then, others can share songs and poems during an “open mic” session.

Elliot told QNews.com.au research has shown singing has health and wellbeing benefits, particularly singing as part of a group.

“During the COVID period the choir has been thinking about what we do and why, and how we’ve needed to change the ways we can continue to make music together,” Elliot said.

“We’ve realised the importance of fostering community and connecting people through the power of song.

“Getting the Pride Choir involved in Seniors Week has been something we were very keen to do again this year.

“At a time like this it’s even more important that people have opportunities to feel part of something bigger.

“They can be part of a community helping others build and focus on some beauty amidst the challenges we all can face.”

QC is celebrating Queensland Seniors Week

Ann Matson is coordinator of LGBTI Visiting Service, run by QC to supports LGBTIQ elders with volunteer visits.

She told QNews.com.au this Sunday’s event will focus on “creating a space for our communities’ seniors and elders to both learn a new song and also to reminisce and share an old favourite of theirs with the audience if they wish.”

Matson encouraged younger community members to check in with their older friends and assist them linking into the event.

“Even though our focus is on seniors, this is an all-ages event,” she said.

“We’re really keen to encourage a mixing of the generations.

“We often hear from both younger and older LGBTI community members how much they’d like the chance to mix with others and get insights into their lives and experiences.”

Visit the Seniors Week website to RSVP and receive the Zoom link to take part on the day. For further information or queries, phone (07) 3017 1777.

