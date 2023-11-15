Brisbane Pride Choir celebrates their 25th anniversary with a Silver Jubilee concert this weekend. We take a look at the Choir’s history and chat with some members about their experience with the group.

The Brisbane Pride Choir is celebrating a significant milestone in 2023: their 25th anniversary.

The choir is made up of almost 70 LGBTQIA+ and queer-friendly members who perform at events throughout the year.

One of the members, Lavender Nightingale, says that the choir truly represents the diversity of the community.

“We have a vast array of identities in our choir covering the entire rainbow spectrum. We are a group of LGBTQIA+ people and allies who all unite over our community and our love of music,” Lavender said.

This was part of the reason Lavender joined the Choir.

“I’d heard about the Brisbane Pride Choir at a Fair Day a year prior and figured it would be a good one to check out to see if I liked it. Safe to say – I did! Something about the choir felt like home, and it’s been wonderful to have a large and supportive community like this through my early adulthood.”

Another member, Michael Boyle, said he joined to reengage his passion later in life.

“I first joined the choir in 2017 as a means of reconnecting with the broader LGBTQI+ community, one that I had become separated from as I reached my mature years. However, after I retired, I felt the nagging desire to express myself musically through singing in a choir, an activity that I enjoyed in childhood,” he said.

Community connections

This connection with the community has a significant importance for those who don’t fit gender norms.

“Many non-LGBTQIA+ focused choirs can use really binary language in describing choral voices. This can be really uncomfortable for gender-diverse choristers, who don’t fit in the category of ‘male voice’ and ‘female voice’. In an LGBTQIA+ community choir, we’re often better equipped to understand the entire rainbow spectrum of voices, and by removing binary gender language from the way we place voices we’re able to open up a whole world of music to people who have previously felt excluded,” Lavender explains.

The choir also looks to promote this acceptance in their performances.

Under the leadership of Musical Director Elliot Rentoul and accompanist Mark Connors, the choir has performed at many LGBTQIA+ and other events in 2023.

Performances have included The Rangebow Festival in Montville, the French Film Festival, Brisbane Fair Day, and World Pride in Sydney.

Michael says their performances provide an opportunity to promote the ethos of the choir.

“We share with audiences the great value of a diverse and accepting society, often connecting at events in Brisbane and throughout Queensland with people struggling with their own sexuality and identity,” he said.

These events and the music they perform are what Lavender enjoys most about being part of the Brisbane Pride Choir.

“I love performing, and I love being able to do that in a completely open and accepting environment with people I truly feel accepted and supported by. The music is a pretty big draw-card, too. I mean, what other choir is doing Spice Girls arrangements?” she said.

In preparation for their events, the choir rehearse each week at the Bulimba Community Centre which also includes the addition of a ‘Young Pride.’

25 years of the Choir

The choir started in 1998 as a small group of people who came together for a series of singing workshops funded by a Brisbane City Council grant. Within a few months, they formed the Choir.

Original band member Oddur Tom Augustsson reveals more about those early beginnings.

“We rehearsed at St Mary’s Church, South Brisbane in early Autumn 1998 to perform some songs for June Pride Fair day. The repertoire was mostly trade union anthems singing for equality. We sang those a’ Capella plus the ballad Throw Your Arms Around Me which we performed with a little backing band of electric guitar, bass and drums.”

In the 25 years since the choir has seen some significant achievements.

They performed at the Sydney Gay Games in 2002, at Government House with H.E. Quentin Bryce to celebrate their 10th anniversary as well as performances overseas including in New Zealand, the United States and Ireland.

They also sang at the Toowoomba Youth Centre in 1999 where they caused some controversy with the Mayor threatening to cut funding to the centre because of the performance.

Silver Jubilee concert

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brisbane Pride Choir (@brispridechoir)

To celebrate their milestone, Brisbane Pride Choir are putting on a special Silver Jubilee concert at ABC Brisbane.

The highlight of the night will be the world premiere of the composition, For the Love of Someone, which weaves together the stories of choir members from the last quarter-century.

The piece has been put together by composer James Henry.

Michael says that the performance will also tie together where the band came from and where they are now.

“It’s a time to celebrate and reflect upon our beginnings, our history and our current expression of who we are,” he said.

“The choir sings a range of songs and embraces various musical styles, including traditional, contemporary and original music. Part of our repertoire is sung cappella. Certainly, the Jubilee Concert will be a hybrid repertoire.”

Joining the Choir

For those interested in joining the Brisbane Pride Choir, open rehearsals will take place early in 2024.

Michael says that all are welcome and encourages anyone to join.

“Come along for our first few nights after the holidays in 2024. These are open rehearsals. You will be greeted at the door and made to feel welcome. Stand with a section wherever you might feel comfortable whether it’s bass, tenor, alto, or soprano. This can be trial and error if you are new to singing in a choir. However, you can be assured that the section leaders and members will look after you,” he said.

“Remember all are welcome irrespective of previous musical experience. We are not an auditioned choir. We are first and foremost a community but one whose members enjoy singing with others. Music is the ‘gel’ that brings us together.”

Brisbane Pride Choir’s Silver Jubilee concert takes place on Saturday 18 November at 7:00pm. Tickets and all other details are available at the Brisbane Pride Choir website.

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagra m and YouTube.