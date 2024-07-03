Brisbane Powerhouse drops first 2024 Melt Festival acts

Brisbane Powerhouse has announced the first queer acts who are performing in venues across the city as part of this year’s new-look Melt Festival.

The long-running festival will expand beyond its traditional home of Brisbane Powerhouse this year.

The 2024 edition of Melt will bring queer art and culture to venues citywide from October 23 to November 10, 2024.

Melt’s Luke Furness explained, “This new incarnation of Melt is an evolution of Brisbane Powerhouse’s Melt Festival of Queer Arts and Culture.

“Melt is now much larger and will be staged in multiple venues and precincts across Brisbane/Meanjin.

“We have vibrant LGBTQIA+ communities here ready to take centre stage in a festival for the whole community. You can just feel it’s time to shine.”

First acts confirmed for Melt Festival 2024

Internationally-acclaimed Bidjara artist Christian Thompson AO will unveil a large-scale outdoor exhibition throughout central Brisbane, including a brand new work to be displayed on the facade of Brisbane Powerhouse.

Step into the glittering world of international sensation Hans: Disco Spektakulär! as they bring their dazzling comedy, music, and dance show to Brisbane.

Melt will bring Spencer Tunick back to Brisbane for a monumental art installation on the Story Bridge on Sunday 27 October.

The bridge will close as Spencer photographs thousands of live nude figures in celebration of diversity in Brisbane’s vibrant LGBTQIA+ community.

Club Broadway: A Wicked Halloween Ball celebrates the magic of Wicked and Halloween with fabulous drag queens and star-studded performances. Embrace the night of witches with the magic of the musical with interactive grandeur.

Brisbane’s Valley Pool will break out the astroturf dance floor for Colada Pool Party: Melt Edition. Dive into the best poolside house and dance music, delicious drinks and party vibes.

alt.BIMBO is an evening celebrating and empowering AFAB, non-binary, and trans artistic talent. Unapologetically dipping into the nostalgia of cult classic television and films including Buffy, Angel, The Craft and Charmed, alt.BIMBO is sure to slay.

For Halloween, Brisbane’s Halloween Hall will transform The Warehouse into a spine-tingling dance party with a line-up of DJs that will chill to the core.

The titillating tassel-twirling Femme Follies Burlesque will seduce as Australia’s premier burlesque artists deliver a master class in the art of tease, produced and performed by queer artists for the queer gaze.

English pop group Take That, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Ricki-Lee and local duo DACY will perform at A Day on the Green at Sirromet Wines in Mount Cotton.

Courtney Act to lead inaugural River Pride Parade

On November 9, the inaugural River Pride Parade will celebrate Brisbane’s LGBTQIA+ communities and allies on the Brisbane River.

Proudly led by Queen of the River Courtney Act, the parade is open to all, with boats of all shapes and sizes welcome.

Tickets and more info at the Melt Festival website here.

