Brisbane Powerhouse launches Melt Open Development Program

Melt Open producer, Brisbane Powerhouse has today launched the Melt Open Development Program, providing artist support that will be available for the inaugural event, taking over venues across the city from 23 October to 10 November 2024.

Melt Open offers a platform for the LGBTQIA+ community to celebrate their unique stories and perspectives through this city-wide festival.

Supported by the Queensland Government through Arts Queensland, the Melt Open Development Program will support artists to develop and deliver projects and events as part of the 2024 Melt Open Festival of Queer Arts and Culture.

Minister for the Arts Leeanne Enoch said the Melt Open Development Program provides Queensland artists and arts workers across the state with opportunities to grow their practice, share their stories and connect with new audiences within a festival that celebrates diverse LGBTQIA+ communities.

“The Queensland Government is proud to support the Melt Open Development Program with funding of $130,000 to deliver on our Creative Together priorities for a strong and sustainable sector and strengthened communities as we look to share our cultures with the world on the global stage of Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games,” Minister Enoch said.

“This initiative also backs our government’s commitment to elevating the voices of people who are of diverse sex, gender and sexuality, as we continue the development of Queensland’s first whole-of-government LGBTQIA+ Strategy.”

The program is divided into two strands, providing a total of $60,000 for South-East Queensland and $70,000 for Regional Queensland to support professional arts practice and the promotion of arts projects and events by the state’s artists and producers as part of Melt Open.

Applicants from across all arts sectors are eligible to apply and support is offered in the range of $3500-$5000 depending on the scale and needs of the project. In addition, travel funds will be provided for regional Queensland artists to tour to Brisbane as part of Melt Open.

The Melt Open Development Program will provide a unique opportunity for approximately 20 projects in South-East Queensland and an estimated five projects from regions across Queensland to present work in a high profile, nationally recognised festival context.

Applications for the Melt Open Development Program are open now. The program’s resources will continue to be allocated until fully utilised.

For more information, visit the Melt Open website.

