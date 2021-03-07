Brisbane Peacocks shake tail feathers at Mardi Gras Parade 2021

The Brisbane Peacocks proudly represented Queensland at last nights Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade 2021. The Peacocks joined more than 5,000 people who marched in the parade on behalf of over 100 community groups.

This year marked the first time the parade did not take place on Oxford St in the event’s 43-year history. Because of the pandemic, organisers moved the event to the Sydney Cricket Ground.

However, earlier on Saturday, Pride in Protest did march along Oxford St following the granting of a Public Health Exemption. Hundreds of people joined Pride in Protest to walk the traditional parade route.

Many attended the march to show their solidarity with Indigenous and refugee rights and for trans people and sex workers. A banner at the head of the parade declared “No pride in police. Stand in solidarity with overpoliced communities.”

Brisbane Peacocks at Mardi Gras Parade 2021

Pope David Aspley led the Peacocks’ cavalcade of angels and characters from major world religions onto the parade route. Brad Harker from the Peacocks told QNews that the group wanted to send a positive message of outreach to world religions along with a touch of cheeky irreverence.

Following the parade, Brad described the crowd as going ‘ballistic’ at the Peacock’s presentation.

“Tears flooded my eyes when I saw the stadium people through the tunnel! They embraced us with full hearts. They made us feel like living Rock Stars! Thank you, Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras.”

