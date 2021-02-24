Brisbane Peacocks heading off to 2021 Mardi Gras Parade

A contingent of forty Queenslanders will soon venture south of the border to march in the 2021 Mardi Gras Parade on 6 March. Brad Harker from Peacocks said the marchers would send a message of outreach to world religions.

Originally known as Peacock Mormons, Brad and husband Scott run the LGBTQI community group. Many of the members were previously Mormons. Following rejection by the church over issues of sexuality, the group came together in 2018. Brad and Scott Harker marched with 80 other Mormons in that year’s parade to protest two gay hate policies of the church. The Mormons last year removed both those policies.

The Peacocks aim to convey a positive LGBTQI message via the medium of showmanship.

For the 2021 Mardi Grad Parade, some will dress as angels while others will depict characters from major religions.

A Pope, a Drag Nun and two characters representing Buddhism and Islam will lead the flock. Brad described the four lead characters as representing LGBTQI outreach.

“They are symbolic of our efforts to reach out to the religions of the world, heal the past, move on and obtain full acceptance for the LGBTQI communities.

“Despite the persecution religions subjected our communities to historically, we will reach out with love.

“We want to send a positive message in this time of COVID, perhaps with just a little religious cheek.

“The Peacocks will throw on some glitter, feathers and wings in their quest to inspire HOPE to see us through the pandemic.

“We canvassed our local communities for what words resonate the most in today’s world. We will unveil those twelve words during the 2021 Mardi Gas Parade.

“We are missionaries. Our mission is HOPE, UNITE, TRUTH, EQUAL, PRIDE, FAMILY, LOVE, DIVERSE, FREE, JOY, PEACE, and FAITH.”

A Pride of Peacocks

“Fittingly, the collective noun for a group of Peacocks is a Pride, so we will march with Pride.”

