Brisbane NRLW star Ali Brigginshaw marries partner Kate Daly

Brisbane NRLW star Ali Brigginshaw has tied the knot with her partner Kate Daly.

The 31-year-old has captained the Broncos to back-to-back NRLW premiership wins in 2018, 2019 and 2020.

And she capped off a big 2020 with the wedding on December 30. The happy couple shared the news and a series of beautiful “wife and wife” photos on Instagram.

“I’ve loved you from the moment we met and now I get to love you forever,” Ali wrote.

Kate also shared the beachside photos on Monday, and has changed her name to Kate Brigginshaw on her Instagram.

“It’s hard to put into words how special this day was to me,” she wrote.

“We had always planned to elope. We wanted the day to be no fuss, just us and the kids.

“I truly used to dream about a love like this and I get a lump in my throat just looking at these photos and thinking back over the last few years.

“I’m so proud of us. Proud of our love and proud of the life we have created together.”

Kate said her two children, Addision and Alfie, were so happy at the wedding.

“Addison had tears streaming down her face during the ceremony, she said she was so happy she had happy tears,” Kate wrote.

“It makes me teary knowing how grateful she is to be loved by Ali.”

Ali Brigginshaw proposed to partner Kate Daly last December

In December 2019, Ali Brigginshaw proposed to Kate at Ali’s 30th birthday party in Brisbane.

“I’ll never forget the day you asked me to be your girlfriend, 16 months to this day,” she said at the time.

“I hope you will never forget this moment. I love you with all my heart. Will you marry me?”

Last October Ali Brigginshaw was named the top female NRLW player in Australia.

The 31-year-old received her first ever Dally M medal for Female Player of the Year surrounded by her cheering teammates at the virtual awards ceremony.

Originally from Ipswich, she began playing footy when she was 10 years old. She returned to the sport in 2009.

In 2018, Ali made heartwarming national headlines when she sealed the Broncos’ historic victory in the inaugural NRLW Grand Final with a post-match kiss with Kate.

