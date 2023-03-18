Brisbane named one of World’s Greatest Places

TIME Magazine just named Brisbane to its WORLD’S GREATEST PLACES OF 2023 list. Good old Brissie is listed as one of 50 extraordinary destinations to explore this year.

Apologies, of course, to Sydney, Melbourne and most of all, Byron Bay. Cry me a brown muddy river. But the only other Australian location to make the list is Kangaroo Island for flora and fauna.

Wildlife perhaps also played a role in Brissie’s selection, with the James Street Precinct, and Fortitude Valley singled out for praise.

“The James Street Precinct is a welcome testament to how urban development can champion local businesses and artisans rather than supplanting them. The semi-industrial area leverages Brisbane’s perennial sunshine to showcase an outdoor promenade anchored by artsy boutiques and cafés, all under the canopy of Moreton Bay fig trees. The surrounding neighbourhood, Fortitude Valley, has recently evolved into a culinary epicentre.”

Well, we all know who made James Street and Fortitude Valley the fabulous colourful cosmopolitan centres they are.

Yes.

Bingo!

If you want something done properly, ask the gays to do it.

WORLD’S GREATEST PLACES, 2023

Brisbane joined destinations like Barcelona, Kyoto, Medellín, Dakar and Vienna on the 2023 World’s Greatest Places list. TIME Magazine notes work already began on infrastructure for the 2032 Brisbane Olympic and Paralympic Games. (Brisbane will also host eight Women’s Soccer World Cup matches this July and August.)

Finally, the article touts the $2.6 billion Queen’s Wharf project on the riverfront in the Brisbane CBD.

Once dismissed as a big old country town, Brissie has come a long way, Baby.

Check out 1980s BrisVegas in Channel 7’s old promo featuring Kim Durant singing Love You Brisbane.

