Brisbane ‘Naked Magician’ set to enter the Big Brother house

Hunky Brisbane performer and LGBTIQ ally Christopher Wayne (above left), one half of world-famous duo The Naked Magicians, is appearing on the upcoming season of Big Brother Australia.

After the success of the rebooted reality franchise in 2020, Channel Seven confirmed the show would return in 2021 and began casting early last year.

The new season was pre-recorded in Sydney late last year, and this week the first teaser trailer arrived.

The trailer not only reveals a revamped house and new surprises but also several housemates and footage of their time in the compound.

Among what seems a much more diverse cast than last year’s season, keen viewers can see Brisbane’s Christopher Wayne, one half of The Naked Magicians duo.

Appearing with his trademark smirk, Wayne stares down the barrel of the camera as he flicks his deck of cards towards the screen.

Dotted throughout the trailer he can also be spotted appearing in a variety of the new formats gruelling physical challenges.

Perched on the diary room chair with two other unidentified housemates Wayne can be seen celebrating.

Big Brother Australia star Christopher Wayne is one half of The Naked Magicians

Christopher Wayne and co-creator Mike Tyler first stripped off for The Naked Magicians stage show in 2014.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Naked Magicians (@thenakedmagicians)

Since then, the two performers have taken the hit show to over 250 cities across Australia, New Zealand, the UK, USA, Canada and Hong Kong.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Naked Magicians (@thenakedmagicians)

The pair also took the show to Las Vegas for a successful residency. The boys also appeared on America’s Got Talent in 2017.

Christopher has also been a vocal and outspoken ally to Brisbane’s LGBTIQA+ community over the years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Naked Magicians (@thenakedmagicians)

As well as The Naked Magicians, Christopher has also performed at the Queens Ball at Brisbane City Hall.

With his quick wit and passionate and outspoken personality, Christopher’s a great addition to the 2021 crop of housemates.

Here’s hoping he can pull a win out of his bag of tricks!

The new season of Big Brother Australia will screen on Channel Seven in the coming months.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Naked Magicians (@thenakedmagicians)

