Brisbane musician Hope D helps fans with magical proposal

Local Brisbane musician Hope D assisted with a magical proposal for her fans mid-set last Friday at The Zoo’s 30th birthday celebration.

The proposal, which took place during Hope’s song “Swim” was planned out three months in advance by fan Olivia English.

Olivia approached Hope at a Big Sound performance in September where she put forward the idea of proposing to her partner, Dim, during a set.

“Knowing that Dim adores Hope, loves live music and her favourite venue is the Zoo, when Hope told me that her next show would be the 30th birthday for the Zoo, I knew I had to take my shot,” she said.

“Hope was completely on board and went above and beyond by not only getting a videographer involved but also getting the Zoo involved as well.”

In the magical video posted to Facebook by The Zoo, you can see the crowd form a circle around the happy couple as Olivia gets down on one knee.

After an enthusiastic “yes” from Dim, the two are seen kissing and cuddling while also celebrating with a bottle of champagne.

‘So damn special!’

Hope D took to Instagram the days following to congratulate the happy couple.

“These two are such incredibly gorgeous people and I am so honoured to be a part of the beauty that took place during our set! It’s so DAMN SPECIAL!” She wrote.

Hope D released her debut single “Swim” in 2019 which now has over 1.6 million streams on Spotify.

The song is about finding yourself and the fear of not being accepted.

The single has taken the hearts of many queer people within her audience.

Since her first release she has gone on to perform at BIGSOUND2019, Splendour in the Grass and Laneway Festival, as well as being awarded the prestigious Carol Lloyd Award.

The award aims to support emerging female-identifying or non-binary singer-songwriters to address the gender imbalance in the music industry.

Check out more of Hope D’s music here.

