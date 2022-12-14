QLD

Brisbane musician Hope D helps fans with magical proposal

Brooke Tindall
Musician Hope D pictured next to couple proposing
Image: Instagram

Local Brisbane musician Hope D assisted with a magical proposal for her fans mid-set last Friday at The Zoo’s 30th birthday celebration.

The proposal, which took place during Hope’s song “Swim” was planned out three months in advance by fan Olivia English.

Olivia approached Hope at a Big Sound performance in September where she put forward the idea of proposing to her partner, Dim, during a set.

“Knowing that Dim adores Hope, loves live music and her favourite venue is the Zoo, when Hope told me that her next show would be the 30th birthday for the Zoo, I knew I had to take my shot,” she said.

“Hope was completely on board and went above and beyond by not only getting a videographer involved but also getting the Zoo involved as well.”

In the magical video posted to Facebook by The Zoo, you can see the crowd form a circle around the happy couple as Olivia gets down on one knee.

After an enthusiastic “yes” from Dim, the two are seen kissing and cuddling while also celebrating with a bottle of champagne.

‘So damn special!’

Hope D took to Instagram the days following to congratulate the happy couple.

“These two are such incredibly gorgeous people and I am so honoured to be a part of the beauty that took place during our set! It’s so DAMN SPECIAL!” She wrote.

Hope D released her debut single “Swim” in 2019 which now has over 1.6 million streams on Spotify.

The song is about finding yourself and the fear of not being accepted.

The single has taken the hearts of many queer people within her audience.

Since her first release she has gone on to perform at BIGSOUND2019, Splendour in the Grass and Laneway Festival, as well as being awarded the prestigious Carol Lloyd Award.

The award aims to support emerging female-identifying or non-binary singer-songwriters to address the gender imbalance in the music industry.

Check out more of Hope D’s music here.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

QNews, Brisbane Gay, App, Gay App, LGBTI, LGBTI News, Gay Australia

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

US rapper Azealia Banks performs on stage in 2017
Azealia Banks cancels gig in ‘racist’ Brisbane, vows never to return
Cyndi Lauper and Sam Smith perform as Joe Biden signs Respect For Marriage Act
Cyndi Lauper and Sam Smith sing as Biden signs marriage equality bill
Darren Hayes album Homosexual cover art
‘It pains me’: Darren Hayes cancels Gold Coast show in candid letter
Stonewall Medical Centre in Brisbane has monkeypox (mpox) vaccine appointments
Monkeypox vaccines available at Brisbane’s Stonewall Medical Centre
Anthony Callea with husband Tim Campbell, Casey Donovan, Paulini and more
Anthony Callea celebrates 40th birthday with wild white party
Jennifer Coolidge and drag queen Henny Spaghetti The White Lotus drag number
Brisbane drag star Henny Spaghetti’s White Lotus lip sync goes viral