Celebrate Mardi Gras 2020 at Brisbane’s Sportsman Hotel

Not travelling to Sydney for this year’s Mardi Gras parade? Brisbane’s Sportsman Hotel is inviting everyone to join them in the celebrations this Saturday.

The Spring Hill venue is throwing their annual Mardi Gras party on Saturday, February 29, with free entry all night.

You can watch the live stream of this year’s Mardi Gras Parade on Sporties’ big screen from 6:30pm Queensland time.

Before the parade kicks off at Sporties from 6:30pm on Saturday night, with the restaurant open from 5:30pm offering great meals for dinner.

After the parade, drag star Miss Synthetique will perform alongside other special guests at 10:30pm, midnight and 1:00am. Then, DJ Merlin will keep the party going until the wee hours.

For more details, visit the Sportsman Hotel’s Facebook event here.

Queenslanders in Sydney for Mardi Gras

This year, SBS is broadcasting all the festivities along Oxford Street live on TV across Australia for the first time.

Drag star Courtney Act, comedians Zoe Coombs Marr and Joel Creasey, and Channel 10 presenter Narelda Jacobs are your hosts for this year’s live coverage.

Regional viewing parties are also being held by Lismore group Tropical Fruits and at Throb Nightclub in Darwin, among others.

This year, 188 floats will take part in the 42nd annual Mardi Gras parade, including a number of Queenslanders.

Brisbane-based performance collective the Runway Movement will sashay along the parade route with their own float.

Rugby players from the Brisbane Hustlers have a float supporting their bid to bring the Bingham Cup to Brisbane in 2022.

Members of the Brisbane Tritons water polo club are also marching, alongside southern rivals the Melbourne Surge and the Sydney Stingers.

