Brisbane man’s racist and homophobic attack on neighbour

Wellington Point man Lee Douglas Summers plead guilty in the Cleveland Magistrates Court today over a racist and homophobic attack on his neighbour. Earlier this week, Summers bashed a chair against the man’s front door and threatened to kill him.

The Courier-Mail reports the incident occurred when Summers arrived home intoxicated Monday night. He approached his neighbour’s residence at about 11.30 pm in a ‘very aggressive and highly agitated manner’.

“Go back to your own country you Indian f***wit. I will kill you, you Indian c****-m****ing f***wit.”

The scared neighbour ran away but returned with friends. Summers intensified his vilification.

“You f***ing gaybos I am going to punch your f***ing heads off. You f***ing homo. I am going to make sure you are f***ed.”

Summers then picked up a chair belonging to his neighbour and threw it at a window. After damaging the window, he began smashing the chair into his neighbour’s door, once again causing damage.

The viciousness of the attack caused multiple people in the neighbourhood to call 000.

‘Embarrassed’ by racist and homophobic attack

Summer’s defence barrister described the incident as ‘out of character’. He also said if not for his client’s bail conditions precluding him contacting the victim, he would have apologised and offered restitution.

The Magistrate placed Summers on a $750 good behaviour bond for one year. She also ordered him to pay the victim $500 compensation.

Summers did not have a conviction recorded against him. The aggression resulted from a neighbourhood dispute over parking.

