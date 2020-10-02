Brisbane man jailed after chaining and raping Grindr hookup

A Brisbane man who chained up and brutally raped a man he met on Grindr has received a six year prison sentence.

The District Court of Queensland heard Ian Robert Madden met the victim on the gay app last April, the Courier-Mail reported.

The pair agreed to meet up for oral sex at Madden’s Brisbane home.

But the encounter took a “terrifying” turn when Madden bound his victim’s wrists with chains before anally raping him while wearing a Batman mask.

Madden faced trial on eight charges. He was found guilty of one count of rape, common assault and deprivation of liberty.

Judge Richard Jones told the court he didn’t accept the “brutal” rape wasn’t premeditated.

“The anal rape occurred after violence and including the binding of the complainant,” he said.

“It may well be when he arrived you may not have intended to do what you finally did do.

“But there can be little doubt this rape was not a spontaneous action of the moment.”

Brisbane Grindr rapist’s traumatised victim suffering PTSD

Ian Madden has already spent 17 months in jail. The court heard he had taken steps to better himself in prison and suffered a troubled childhood and mental health issues.

Judge Jones said the attack had a “profound impact” on the victim who suffers from PTSD, the Courier-Mail reported.

“His wrists were bound by chain,” he said.

“He would have been terrified at the time.”

Judge Jones said forcing the victim to “relive that night” by giving evidence at the trial reflected a “lack of remorse” from Madden.

He sentenced Madden to six years and six months imprisonment. Thirteen months was declared as time Madden had already served.

The man will be eligible for parole in January 2022.

