Brisbane local needed for new dating series on ABC

Here’s your chance to participate in a new documentary dating series. Northern Pictures, the same team that made Love on the Spectrum is looking for someone in the Brisbane area open to dating a young trans woman for a new ABC series.

Love on the Spectrum premiered on ABC in 2019 and ran for two series. The show followed young adults on the autism spectrum as they ventured into the dating world.

The producers said they will approach the new series with the same sensitivity and respect demonstrated in Love on the Spectrum.

So, this is not a reality show based on manufactured conflict and drama. Instead, it aims to share people’s stories in an honest and truthful way.

Representation matters

The series will feature a diverse range of people from all walks of life. Director/Producer Cian O’Clery said Northern Pictures aimed for honesty and insight, not contrived drama. Further, he said he wanted to tell the stories of people we don’t see enough of on our screens.

“We think representation on screen matters, particularly in the dating space where too often people are judged ‘worthy’ of love based on outdated stereotypes.”

In their casting call-out for the new dating series, Northern Pictures described the TV dating space as ‘lacking’ when it comes to reflecting the diversity of Australia.

Young Brisbane trans woman

Members of the queer community participating in the new series include a Brisbane local. The production team will film their story in the region over winter. But that means starting in the next few weeks. And they’re casting now for singles looking for love, and also open to dating a young trans woman.

Northern Pictures described the main requirements as 18-30-year-old singles from Greater Brisbane or the Gold Coast. It could mean a commitment of as little as a few hours. Perhaps just one afternoon, filmed going on a relaxed date with the trans female cast member. And if things go well, maybe more than one!

No dating experience necessary and Northern Pictures promise that the initial contact is very informal.

Interested?

Are you interested? Do you know someone who might be? Send an email with name, age, location and a photo to: casting@northernpictures.com.au

