Brisbane Lions to play in AFLW’s first Pride Round this weekend

The Brisbane Lions AFLW team have unveiled the rainbow-coloured Pride Guernseys they’ll wear in the AFLW’s inaugural Pride Round this weekend.

In 2018, the Carlton Blues and the Western Bulldogs began their annual Pride Game, to celebrate the sport’s LGBTIQ+ players and spectators.

Now this season the AFLW is expanding the celebratory matches to an entire round and all 14 teams.

A total of five AFLW clubs will also wear special Pride Round guernseys this weekend. The Brisbane Lions, the Adelaide Crows, Carlton Blues, Geelong and Western Bulldogs will all wear the rainbow gear.

Goal umpires will also exchange their traditional white flags for rainbow ones.

Brisbane Lions are proudly a club for everyone

The Brisbane Lions will take on Geelong at Hickey Park in Stafford on Sunday during the Pride Round.

The club want the game to be a celebration of diversity and to show all players and spectators they’re welcome in the sport.

Longtime players Lauren Arnell and Kate Lutkins (pictured) showed off the Pride Guernsey for their teammates before training last week.

Arnell said the introduction of the Pride Round and the creation of the new guernsey means a lot to the players.

“I’m so excited that we get to wear this guernsey,” she said.

“We are a club and a team that cares for each other and accepts each other no matter our differences.

“We are a club for everyone, we embrace diversity, and we believe all people should be treated equally.

“Wearing this strip allows us to show our fans and the wider football community that we are proud to support the Pride Round and that we want everybody to feel welcome to come to our games.”

The Lions are encouraging all fans, both at the game and at home, to wear rainbow attire during the match to support the LGBTIQ+ community.

AFLW Pride Round celebrates LGBTIQ+ players and spectators

AFLW boss Nicole Livingstone said the inaugural Pride Round is to celebrate the sport’s inclusiveness and make LGBTIQ+ players and spectators alike feel welcome.

“We are proud to formally celebrate a Pride Round across the NAB AFLW competition in Round Two,” she said.

“The Carlton and Western Bulldogs Football Clubs [have] paved the way with the Pride Game over recent years.

“Where we can be more celebratory, where we can be more inclusive, where we can give back to the community, we will.”

The men’s AFL competition has also hosted an annual Pride Game between the Sydney Swans and St Kilda since 2016.

Last July, the teams played the match at the Gabba in Brisbane for the first time.

