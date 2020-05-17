Brisbane landmarks lighting up tonight for IDAHOBIT 2020

Landmarks across Brisbane will light up tonight for IDAHOBIT 2020. Earlier today Councillor Vicki Howard raised the Rainbow Flag at Brisbane City Hall.

Cr Howard said this year marked the fourth Brisbane City Council celebration of IDAHOBIT.

IDAHOBIT (International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, Intersexism and Transphobia) is recognised internationally to raise awareness of discrimination and prejudice experienced by queer people. Events held across the globe spread messages of acceptance and inclusion. The COVID-19 pandemic sees most events in 2020 held online.

“Brisbane values its diverse communities and is committed to universal inclusion of all residents and visitors including our lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex, and queer communities.

“As the Councillor for the heart and soul of Brisbane, we stand in solidarity with all of those in our city and across the world who have struggled against bigotry and prejudice, and pledge to work together to promote a more equal, just and respectful society.”

As the Councillor for Central Ward, Vicki said she never misses the flag-raising at Brisbane City Hall. Early this morning, Jane and Cheryl from the council’s LGBTIQ support network River City Pride joined her for the annual ceremony.

“Each year until now, the numbers attending the flag-raising increased. However, this year the pandemic ruled out a large gathering. But it’s wonderful to see rainbows all around Brisbane despite the pandemic. It’s also wonderful to see people embracing the symbolism in support of the LGBTIQ communities .”

Brisbane lights up for IDAHOBIT 2020

Tonight, the Brisbane City Council along with QC (QLD Council LGBTI Health) will light up the city to celebrate IDAHOBIT 2020.

Both Brisbane City Hall and Sandgate Hall will stand proudly bathed in the colours of the Rainbow Flag. Likewise, the Story and Victoria Bridges will show their colours. At the Brisbane Botanic Gardens on Mt Coot-tha, the Tropical Display Dome will also light up. Finally, the sculptures in Reddacliff Place will also find themselves awash with rainbow colours.

QC Virtual Panel

Tonight at 6pm, QC will bring together a virtual panel of LGBTIQ+ Sistergirl and Brotherboy folks from across the state. The panel will step through our history, challenges and achievements. They will then reflect on the learnings for how we approach the world today.

CEO Rebecca Reynolds said that 30 years ago today WHO removed homosexuality from its International Classification of Disease. She described this year’s 30-year milestone to QNews.com.au as an important one.

“While that time has passed, coronavirus and the current lived experiences of LGBTI communities and Sistergirls and Brotherboys means there are still so many important issues to discuss.

“We need points of connection and togetherness that are visible, strong and proud.

“As an organisation founded within another public health crisis, I’m pleased we enjoy the opportunity with this to hear the voices of so many experienced and diverse

members of our communities.”

To celebrate IDAHOBIT 2020 at home, check out Logan Mucha’s award-winning film We’re All In This Together.

